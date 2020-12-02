No clowning around for Ringmaster at Thurles greyhound racing

Feature of the Saturday programme at Thurles Greyhound Stadium, the A1 570 was the highest graded event of the night and following a string of consistent placed efforts in warm company, a return to the Premier circuit saw Ring Master (Sparta Maestro-Wrathchild) back on the winning trail in a sizzling performance for Paul Brussells.



Filling second place in five of six outings since last successful at Kilkenny, Saturday’s contest offered a clear opportunity given Ring Master’s recent top grade efforts and once breaking best from his trap 5 berth, the Roscrea charge duly took full advantage.



Displaying superior early dash in the initial exchanges, the December 2017 whelp immediately skipped clear of the field with over two lengths in hand at the opening turn. Followed to the backstraight by Allowdale Shelly, the lead had doubled by halfway, but a plausible threat would remain as the in-form Lilly Lula emerged from the chasing pack to lie second at the third turn.



Last in the early stages, the latter again caught the eye within her extended run of good form when reducing significant arrears to just two and a half lengths but that was as close as she would get to Ring Master. A strong runner at the extended four bend trip, the Brussells stalwart completed a dominant victory with that same margin in hand at the line while posting a brilliant 31.24 (-40) and that career best time will bring a rise to AA0 for his next outing.



A dead-heat winner on debut in the Kasko Unraced Stake, Ruairi Dwan’s Borna Dime (Cloran Paddy-Borna Candy) delivered the fastest run over the standard 525 yard trip on Saturday when finding pleasing progression for a second win in four starts to begin his highly promising career.



Slow starts had cost the April 2019 pup the last twice but finding his racing feet in competitive graded events, a more adept exit from trap 4 this time saw the Dwan charge closer to the leaders on the run to the first turn.



Displaying smart early dash, Borna Dime ranged-up on the outside of Breathtaking before advancing to second place upon turning. Entering the backstraight with just a length to make up on pacesetter Blue Horizon, the pair offered up an entertaining tussle to the closing bends. Drawing alongside the leader on the outside however, Borna Dime powerfully rounded Blue Horizon and impressing while extending clear, he registered a very taking two and a half length success in a smart 29.21 .

Next best over the 525 yards was Bill Murphy & Frances Mullan’s Ascot Blake (Laughil Blake-Ascot Grace) when shedding his maiden tag in dominant fashion while claiming the night’s A4 event.



The December 2018 youngster had displayed smart early pace in his short career start but having been reeled-in when leading in A3 last time, Ascot Blake determinedly capitalised on this ease in grade when bolting from trap 5.

Immediately in command, he scampered clear to a three length first bend lead before reaching the backstraight with Dashing King in pursuit. Defending that same margin to the closing bends, Ascot Blake’s stamina reserves were tested close home as the lead was reduced to a length and a half but strengthening his resolve as he goes, the winner was full valve for victory while improving to 29.35 (-40).



Bruno sparks Everard double

There was just a sole novice race on Saturday but returning a smart debut winner in the shape of Bogger Bruno (Skywalker Farloe-Killala Daisy), the May 2019 pup sparked a double for Brendan Everard when just about leading throughout.

Ideally housed on the fence, Bruno began to edge to the front following a level break but readily drawing clear once in full flight, forged a two-length lead at the opening bend. In behind, Lippy Girl bravely won the battle for second place but had near four lengths to make up as the Everard charge bounded clear to halfway.



A gallant Lippy Girl maintained a persistent challenge thereafter but always in command, Bogger Bruno registered a cosy one and three-quarter length verdict in 29.86 (-40).

The double for the Everard kennels came in the following A2 570-yard event when guiding Peadar Kinane’s Kevinsfort Tiger (Ballymac Eske-Minnies Luselle) to a third career win in the bravest of fashion.



Slow starts have cost the April 2018 whelp since reaching Open class in her novice stake victory at Thurles last season. Lightly raced in an interrupted campaign since, victory again seemed unlikely when the Everard charge raced in last place throughout the early exchanges while slow to stride from trap 6.



Maintaining a wide path, Kevinsfort Tiger did however round a brace of rivals at the bend to race in fourth at the top of the backstraight and was no more than three lengths adrift of pacesetter Rosmult Bliss at halfway.



All would change at the closing bends however, as five rivals raced within two lengths of each other and bravely striking the front with a powerful gallop to the home straight, Kevinsfort Tiger (Ballymac Eske-Minnies Luselle) seized control of the race. Extending to two lengths over Burrow Tiger at the line, she gratefully ended a frustrating run in thrilling fashion while posting 31.85 .

A warmer than advertised 330-yard contest on the night came in S2 grade and will see Hannah Butler’s Valentia Star (Coolavanny Bingo-Wise Lady) rise to Open class as the coursing bred took his track tally to three wins from six starts in hugely impressive fashion.



Level away from trap 5, the April 2017 whelp contested the lead amidst a tightly packed field throughout the early stages but arriving to the opening turn on the outside of Archgrove Ronnie and Borna Jack, the Butler powerhouse forcefully rounded those rivals to take full command of the race.



Emerging in second on the home straight, Rahyvira Rodney gave game chase but Valentia Star was never for catching in a two and a half length verdict while posting a slick 17.93 (-10).



Commencing the night’s action in A6 grade, Thomas Everard’s Mackee Coconut (Droopys Nidge-Mackee Biscuit) was another to score a first victory on Saturday when finding smart progression in her fourth career start. Just a May 2019 puppy, she maintained a wide path to the backstraight when securing second place behind leader Black Kipper before impressively recovering a three-length deficit to strike the front at the third turn. Completing victory with three lengths to spare while staying stoutly in 29.43 (-40), Mackee Coconut left a pleasing impression as a pup that can continue to climb the grades with this first win secured.



The remaining sprint event on the night was an S5 330 and saw Padraic Phelan’s Code Coyote (Eden Star-Code Sion) back to winning ways when running down early leader Knockroe Mike after a moderate start. Slick early dash saw the September 2016 veteran claim the lead before reaching the bend and he would run out a ready winner with a length and a half to spare in 18.15 (-10).



Last but certainly not least of the Saturday winners, the ultra-consistent Lady Lewis (Droopys Jet-Springwell Eva) secured a deserved fifth career win in the A2 525 when Roger Brereton’s hugely likeable racer gained reward for a host of recent placed efforts.

Only moderately to stride from trap 2, the March 2018 whelp negotiated a path to third place at the second bend before clever track craft saw her sneak a run on the inside at the top of the backstraight, forcefully striking the front on the run to halfway. Quickly settling the race as a contest, Lady Lewis bounded clear to a four and a half length verdict over Borna Barney in a smart 29.37 (-40). With an attractive set of form figures, she has now filled a forecast place in fifteen of her 21 race outings.



Top Dog

The 570 victory of Ring Master was from the very top drawer as he impressively advanced to AA0 in a seventh career win.



Best Bitch

Wonderfully consistent, Lady Lewis gained due reward when leaving a very pleasing impression in her A2 525-yard victory.