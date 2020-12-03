Tipp ladies footballers have a new sleeve sponsor

Tipperary Ladies Football are delighted to welcome on board CV Financial as their new sleeve sponsor for the 2021 season.



CV Financial have expressed their delight at supporting Tipperary Ladies Football having been introduced to the team by David Anchell and Camida.



Commenting on the sponsorship, Company Director, Ian Cooke stated: “We are delighted to help this tremendous team of committed people to achieve their goals. While my own daughters have not yet threatened county representation – they got their father’s sporting prowess – they have benefitted hugely from being involved in Ladies’ football so it is nice to be able to help.”



He added: “In the same way that the sponsorship serves to free up the team to focus on what they do best, we in CV Financial do the same for business owners in the important, but sometimes neglected, areas of personal financial management and planning’.



“We have an office in Clonmel and are always happy to have a chat to see if we can be of any help to people with their financial goals. We also have an office in Kilkenny. After some close calls this year, we look forward to watching the team in action next season and wish them every success”.



If you would like a chat on your personal finances without obligation, please contact CV Financial by email info@cvf.ie or call Ian Cooke on 086 8519815.