The View: Tipp-Munster senior football champions 2020: You want Mayo with that!!

After the disappointment of the Tipperary hurlers and camogie players bowing out of their respective All-Ireland series in the last ten days or so, it now falls to the footballers to keep the Premier flag flying when they travel to Croke Park on Sunday for the All-Ireland semi-final against Mayo.



A lot has been said and written about the footballers historic winning of the provincial crown to bridge an 85 year gap, and rightly so. But, the hype and romance must be put aside now as David Power and his management team organise their troops to tackle the mighty Mayo lads - a team battle hardened , experienced and well used to playing at this stage of the championship.



Of course that can be turned on it's head too - Mayo have a lot of mileage on the clock, whereas Tipperary are going into the game fresh, eager, hungry and in the knowledge that they have a unique chance to make it to the All-Ireland Final. The hurling final will be a unique final too, with Liam Cahill's Waterford taking on adoptive Tipperary town man, John Kiely's Limerick - sure we'd have to have some claim on All-Ireland Final day after all!!



What a job Cahill has done with Waterford by the way. He was on course to get the Premier job when Liam Sheedy expressed an interest and was offered the position - hard to blame the selection committee for that given Sheedy's reputation and record. So, Cahill went cross country to gain invaluable senior experience and what a boon that will be for Tipperary if, and when, he eventually returns to take the helm in Tipperary with his team which includes Micheal Bevans and a host of other blue and gold men and women.



Football Boss David Power has spoken of the importance of him moving to manage a senior county team ( Wexford) before returning home to take on the home position. Liam will find the same thing - he will have significantly broadened his horizons while at the same time distanced himself somewhat from the underage players he led to All-Ireland glory - a similar position to David Power.



Back to the football though - Tipperary will have it all to do to beat Mayo, but the great thing is that they have no inhibitions whatsoever. They can play with great freedom and flair as they did in the Munster Final and they will endeavour to take the game to Mayo and go at them from the very start. As we saw in the provincial final, it's easier to defend a lead than to chase the game and Tipp will want to start this match as best they can so that they can perhaps dictate the terms of engagement.

If Tipp can stay in this contest past the second half water break, they will have a right chance of winning the tie. But, they'll have to get kickouts right and take chances when the present - just as they did last time out.