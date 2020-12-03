Minor hurling gets the go ahead with Tipp to play on Saturday December 12

Tipperary's minor hurlers will take on Waterford in the Electric Ireland Munster semi-final on Saturday December 12 in Pairc Ui Rinn.

There had been much doubt about the championship but on Wednesday the Munster Council gave the go ahead and the remaining fixtures in the Electric Ireland Munster Hurling and Football Championships were confirmed.

The u-20 games will be decided upon at a later stage.

Tipperary had defeated Kerry in the first round before the lockdown and were disappointed to have had the season suspended. However, they will now have the chance to reach the Munster Final which will be played on December 20.