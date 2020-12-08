Tipperary GAA Scene - all your GAA news right here

ALL-IRELAND SENIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI-FINAL

With the county still buoyed on by the recent Munster Final success, Tipperary supporters tuned in to Sunday's All-Ireland semi-final in Croke Park in tremendous numbers to see if the senior footballers would continue to re-write the history books and extend their successful championship run to December 19th. Unfortunately, it wasn't to be on the day, despite every player giving his all as the campaign came to a halt following the loss to Mayo by 5-20 to 3-13.



Conor Sweeney (Ballyporeen) led the attack superbly with 1-9 while Tipp's other goals came from Brian Fox (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill) and Paudie Feehan (Killenaule). While the whole county is disappointed for the team and management, it has been the most successful campaign for generations with the Munster championship title tucked away to warm the hearts and memories once the pain of Sunday's loss has eased.



There are huge positives to work on since the group returned in September and once the fixtures are outlined for next year, the targets can be reset where hopefully promotion to division 2 will become a real possibility.



EIRGRID AWARD - NOVEMBER

Congratulations to David Power, Tipperary senior football manager, who has been named as the EirGrid Manager Moment of the Month Award winner for November. David was selected for Tipperary’s win over Cork as they claimed the Munster football title ending an 85 year wait for the Premier County.



MUNSTER U20 HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP

Having seen off the challenge of Clare in the quarter-final, Tipperary will play Waterford in the Bord Gáis Energy Munster U20 hurling championship semi-final on Tuesday next, December 15th in Fraher Field, Dungarvan at 7pm.

We send best wishes to the team and management as they prepare for the semi-final where John O’Halloran (Limerick) will be the referee.



MUNSTER MINOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

In the Electric Ireland Munster Minor Championships the Tipperary hurlers are first into action this Saturday, December 12th, when Paul Collins' side take on Waterford in the semi-final in Páirc Uí Rinn at 3pm. Tipperary defeated Kerry in the quarter-final but will need to be ready for the Déise this weekend. The referee will be Simon Stokes (Cork).

Later that evening at 5pm in Semple Stadium, the Tipperary minor footballers will at last get the opportunity to taste competitive action when they take on Clare in the quarter-final where the referee will be Jonathan Hayes (Limerick). It has been a long year for this panel of players and their management team led by Johnny Nevin as they overcome two lockdowns before taking to the field of play.

We send best wishes to both minor panels and their management teams on Saturday.



REFEREES

With the All-Ireland senior hurling final the highlight of next weekend, we send best wishes to referee Fergal Horgan (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams) and his officials in the final between Waterford and Limerick.

This will be Fergal's second time refereeing the All-Ireland final having previously taken charge of the 2017 decider between Galway and Waterford.

Best wishes also to Kevin Jordan (Thurles Gaels) as he takes charge of the Electric Ireland Munster minor hurling semi-final between Limerick and Cork in Semple Stadium this Saturday.



TIPP MEN IN CHARGE

With two hurling finals in Croke Park on Sunday, we send best wishes to two Tipperary men in charge of their respective panels.

In the All-Ireland senior final Liam Cahill (Ballingarry) is manager of a Waterford side looking to reverse their Munster final loss to Limerick. Liam is ably assisted by Mikey Bevans (Toomevara) coach and a backroom which includes a number of Tipperary personnel.

In the Joe McDonagh Cup final, Darren Gleeson (Portroe) is manager of Antrim who will play Kerry in the first game at headquarters which throws in at 1pm.



TIPPERARY COUNTY CONVENTION

Convention time has come around with a new way of doing things the order of the day at county and divisional level. As no meetings are allowed it will be the online format of Zoom which will keep delegates informed when the county convention is held next Tuesday night, December 15th.



As Chairman John Devane, Assistant Treasurer Liz Flanagan and yours truly as PRO have completed terms in office, ballot papers have been posted out to delegates for the election of officers to the respective positions being contested.

With Joe Kennedy (Moyne-Templetuohy) coming in as new Chairman, the Vice-Chairman position is being contested between Tom Dawson (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill) and Jimmy Minogue (Nenagh Éire Óg).



The Assistant Treasurer position also has two contestants which are Michael Devlin (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill) and John Donovan (Thurles Gaels).

The PRO position has the highest number of candidates with 4 names on the ballot paper; Jonathan Cullen (Loughmore-Castleiney), Michael McCarthy (Cappawhite), Enda O'Sullivan (Nenagh Éire Óg) and Lisa Stapleton (Boherlahan-Dualla).

This Friday, December 11th, is the deadline for receipt of ballots and best wishes to all contesting the various positions.



TIPPERARY FOOTBALL COMMITTEE CONVENTION

The annual convention of the Tipperary Football Committee will be held by Zoom this Thursday, December 10th at 8pm. Clubs are entitled to have two delegates present in the online meeting in addition to their county football committee delegate.



FIFTH TIPPERARY GAA CLUBS DRAW

The next GAA Draw will be held this Friday, December 11th in Lar na Páirce, Thurles live on Tipp FM from 8:30pm.



TIPPERARY G.A.A. YEARBOOK 2021

The Tipperary G.A.A. Yearbook 2021 will be in the bookshops this weekend and most Tipperary Gaels will look forward to it with great anticipation.

It’s the G.A.A. record of what happened in club and county over the past twelve months, and while club and county activity was somewhat curtailed by Covid-19, there were enough exciting hurling and football matches to whet the appetite.

As well as what happened in hurling and football, there was quite a lot of activity in camogie, ladies football, handball, Scór and Coiste na nÓg, and all these are covered in extensive detail, not only in text but in an array of colourful photographs as well.



One of the sections of the book that’s read with interest and a little sadness is the Friends we Lost during 2020. As usual they are many, fine people, men and women, who contributed significantly to the G.A.A. during their lifetimes. Among those who passed away and for whom longer appreciations are included are J. J. Hassett, Tom Larkin, Michael Dorney, Fr. Tim Burke, Philip F. Ryan, Paddy Doyle, Sean Kearney, David Quirke and Brother Patrick O’Connell.



Some of the highlights of the book are the special features that are included. Jim Fogarty contributes a piece on Jimmy Finn from The Kilkenny perspective. There’s the story of Seamus Flood from Dundalk, who was dismissed from his post in that town because of his G.A.A. and I.R.A. activity in the 1920s and got a job in Thurles P.O. He played football with the Sarsfields and won a Mid medal. Johnny O’Dwyer of Solohead was the leading light in London’s Thomas McCurtain’s centenary celebrations. Seamus O’Doherty has a feature on the Roscrea minor hurling champions of 1966. Seamus Leahy has a nostalgic look back to his heroes who won the 1945 All-Ireland. And, there’s more.



The two major events of 2020 are generously covered. The centenary of Bloody Sunday is remembered with a number of articles, including one by Seamus McCarthy which includes biographical details of the 18 players who made up the panel on that fateful day. The event is remembered also in the cover of the book, which contrasts with the normal look. And, of course the great victory of the senior footballers is well remembered on the cover and in the main text.

So a great record of the year and an agreeable read is in store in the 2021 Yearbook and it will be available to all for €15 from December 11.



Tipperary GAA Yearbooks can be purchased at the following locations:

Mid Tipperary

Thurles - Easons; Bookworm, Scanlon’s Newsagents

Littleton - Clohessy's

Templemore - Fitzpatrick's; Centra; Mulrooney's; Ryan's

North Tipperary

Ballina - TJ's Angling Centre; Larkin's.

Borrisoleigh - Shanahan's Centra; Hurley's Gala

Borrisokane - PJ Heenan's

Cloughjordan - Austin's Centra

Lorrha - SCEAL Shop

Nenagh - JKC's; Eason; The Book Shop

Newport - Gully's; Sweeney's; Ryan's Centra

Roscrea - Mike's Good News; Carroll's Centra; Mulrooney's Gala; Bernie's SuperValu

South Tipperary

Clonmel - Easons Gladstone Street; Easons, The Showgrounds; Carries; McDermott's Irishtown; Bergin's; Supervalu

Cahir - Sampson's; Supervalue

Burncourt - Maureen Creed’s

Ardfinnan - Burkes

Newcastle - O Duibhir

Carrick-on-Suir - Clery's Newsagents

Drangan - O’Halloran’s Gala Shop/Post Office

Cloneen - Noonan's Shop/Post Office

Fethard - Post Office

Killenaule - Hassett's

Kilsheelan - Maher's

Mullinahone - Wilsons; Lonergan's Supermarket

Ballingarry - Tobin's; Casey's

West Tipperary

Cashel - Halls; Ely's

Golden - O’Sullivan's

Bansha - O’Connell's

Tipperary - Supervalu; Jerry’s, Bank Place; Greene’s

Emly - Callanan’s; Post Office

Cappawhite - Ryan Hanna’s

Dundrum – Butlers



HEALTH AND WELLBEING

The GAA's Green Club Programme is having its official launch this week.



The GAA Green Club Programme supports Gaelic Games clubs in promoting and implementing green actions across the areas of Energy, Waste, Water, Biodiversity and Transport and is a partnership with the local authorities under the Department of Communications, Climate and Energy Sustainable Development Goals Champions programme.



The Green Clubs launch takes place this Wednesday 9 December from 7pm - 8pm, with the following agenda

Short addresses by

Eamon Ryan TD, Minister for Communications, Climate and Environment

Edwin Poots, MLA, Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, NI Executive

John Horan, Uachtarán CLG

Ciarán Hayes, County & City Management Association

A brief Green Club overview, highlighting the programme, partners and participating clubs

A Q&A session with mentor clubs and grounds and our Green Club player ambassador

The online launch is open to all, subject to pre-registration by clicking on the evite sent to the emails of Tipperary's' Healthy Club Officers.



TIPPERARY SUPPORTERS CLUB

Tipperary Supporters Club Membership for 2021 is now available.

Membership is €40 per person. The supporters club are encouraging members to switch to direct debit payment by offering a €10 discount on the regular 2021 price to any member who pays via direct debit for the first time in 2021.

To join for 2021 log onto https://www.tippsupportersclub.com/join/



Tipperary Supporters Club are happy to announce that the membership gift for 2021 is a reusable three fold double layer safety face mask and it features the official Tipperary Supporters Club logo.

Supporters can join on line now on https://www.tippsupportersclub.com/join/ by credit card or debit/laser card. You can also pay by credit card over the phone by calling 086 3580718. Membership is €40 per person.



TSC are encouraging members to switch to direct debit payment by offering a reduced charge of €30 for all new first time direct debit members in 2021. It’s easy to sign up for direct debit, just download the form on the TSC website, fill it out and send it to Jim Reidy.



Alternatively, if joining by post please send a cheque or postal order for €40 payable to Tipperary Supporters Club to Jim Reidy, 13 Castleknock Close, Dublin 15 (086 3580718), email: info@tippsupportersclub.com