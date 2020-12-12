Tipp Camogie Board thanks sponsors Evros

The Ard Chomhairle of Camogie Asssociation have met and decided to cancel the Under 16A National Championship

Tipperary Camogie Board and especially our Senior and Intermediate Mangement would like to thank the Evros Technology Group, an Irish Cloud Technology company lead by Templemore’s Brian Larkin for their sponsorship of the Tipperary intercounty adult camogie teams.



Tipperary reached their 3rd Senior Camogie All Ireland Semi final in a row, narrowly slipping to current champions Galway. Our Intermediates were one of the favourites for this year’s All Ireland Championship but were not allowed play under Level 5 restrictions which only allowed for 1 Elite Intercounty team per county.



Tipperary Camogie AGM 8th December.

This year’s County Annual General Meeting takes place vitually on Tuesday December 8th. Each Camogie club has been sent the relevant reports and the ‘Link’ to attend.



Covid 19 Restrictions Under Level 3

Club Games - Under the new Level 3 Restrictions announced by Government and which take effect from December 1st, Club games are not permitted – only approved intercounty games can take place.



Club Training - In Level 3, underage and adult training can take place, but must be on a non-contact basis in pods of up to 15. All Clubs and players are reminded that Health Questionnaires and all other relevant control measures must continue to be followed.



All Ireland U 16A Championship cancelled!

As we exit Level 5 restrictions on Week 1 of December 2020, the Ard Chomhairle of Camogie Asssociation have met and decided to cancel our Under 16A National Championship. We await Munster Camogie’s decision on the Under 16B, Minor and Under 16A remaining games.