We have a lot to work on for tonght admits Tipp Boss Devane

Tipperary u20 hurling Manager John Devane says that his Tipperary team have a lot of things to work on before they play Cork in the Munster U20 hurling championship final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh at 7.30 this evening, Wednesday.



Speaking after last Tuesday's semi-final win over Waterford after extra-time, he said "We have eight days to recover before the final. They are 19-20 years of age, they should be fine, they'll come around quickly enough. It's all about recovery now more than anything else, the hurling is done.



"We have picked up a few injuries and we'll have to see how they are as the week progresses."

The Clonoulty/Rossmore clubman said he was "delighted and absolutely thrilled to be still alive" after such a tough test in Dungarvan.



"It was heart-stopping stuff, but in fairness the character of our boys .. it looked gone (in normal time). I suppose the couple of subs that came on made a difference, and made an impact.



"We got the goals at the vital stages and that gave us the belief to go ahead. They're a very resilient group and they had to be. It was the very same in the Clare match, people fancied us in a big way. But we know this is winter hurling and as you saw from the results over the weekend, teams get turned over very easily. That could have been us but, thankfully it wasn't."

He agreed that his side found it hard to get into a rhythm for most of normal time but said that was a credit to Waterford.

"Iarlaith Daly and Michael Kiely, they're quality players and I've seen a lot of them in De La Salle and in the colleges here in Dungarvan. They're serious players and we weren't in any way underestimating them. As one of the lads said earlier, the bookies odds are way off on these matches.



"Conditions, even though they were heavy, the pitch was in good enough order, so we had no excuses."

When it was put to him that his team seemed to last the pace better than Waterford, he said "even during the lockdowns the boys got programmes to work on their own. I know it was tough on 19-20 year-olds not having a whole lot to do, but they did a serious amount of work themselves so their conditioning is really good. We knew that coming in."

He said that Toomevara's Kevin McCarthy had "a savage game. He was super, he was on so much ball in midfield and used it so well.



The Munster Final takes place this evening in Pairc Ui Chaoimh against the home side, Cork and like the other games in the championship, it is being televised live on TG4.

Best of luck to the team.