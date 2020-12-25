u17 championships remain under Bord na n-Og control

There were a number of motions to the County Tipperary GAA Board Convention which were debated as far as was possible using technology.



And, the up-shot of most of the discussion was that delegates unanimously decided that the u-17 competitions would remain as part of the remit of County Bord na n-Og, rather than the senior Boards.



And, the second big one related to the introduction of an u19 championship which will run across the board, while the u21 championship has also been retained.



New Chairman Joe Kennedy (Moyne Templetuohy) warned delegates that running such a championship will prove extremely difficult as time will be very much against the County CCC in terms of finding dates and venues. He also warned that getting referees will be a difficulty and urged clubs to identify at least one new referee each to help ease the burden on those already officiating.



Secretary of the County CCC, Tom Maher ( Moyne Templetuohy) also warned about the fixure chaos which is likely to ensue and said that clubs would have to play u-17 on Monday nights; u19 on Wednesday nights and adult grades at the weekend; before starting out again week after week. Is this a realistic proposition, he asked.

However, there were no counter proposals - the thinking behind bringing in u19 is on the basis of the gap between 17 and 21 being too much.