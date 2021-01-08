Tipperary Community Games news

County Tipperary Community Games wish everybody a Happy & Safe New Year.



2020 was a difficult year but we got through it and many children enjoyed participating in virtual events.



The loss of our county secretary, Joan Hogan in March was devasting. If Joan only knew what a strange year was in store for us. We extend our sympathy to all families that suffered breavements during the year.

Conor Mahony from Thurles won Gold in u10 backstroke swimming county final



We congratulate everybody that won medals and say very well done to all participants.



We regret that the winners of Cross Country, Table Quiz, Talent, Swimming and Indoor Soccer county finals were unable to represent Tipperary at National Finals but staying safe and healthy and looking out for each other is the most important thing in life at the moment.



We look forward to the success of the vaccine and to the eventual return to normality.



We wish to thank all areas for their help & support. Perhaps a 2021 AGM on Zoom may be on the cards but we are taking baby steps at the moment. We thank the media for all coverage afforded to the games. This is very important and much appreciated.

Emma Mahony from Thurles won pewter medal in the Aldi Christmas Choir event



A large number of children from Tipperary participated in the National Aldi Xmas Choir Competition.

The following were the lucky medal winner:

Gold- Cleo Griffin, Nenagh.

Silver -Nathal Sreenivas, Nenagh

Bronze- Naoise Scully, Silvermines

Pewter- Emma Mahony, Thurles.

Jay Scott, Mullinahone won one of the Aldi €100.00 vouchers in the daily draw.



Cleo was one of children from 26 counties that serenaded us with their beautiful rendition of “War is Over” as arranged by Musical Director Shane Farrell Music



Special thanks to our sponsors Aldi Ireland, Bus Éireann, TFI - Transport for Ireland for making this possible

Cleo, Nathal and Naoise are all members of Musical Theatre Academy Nenagh. This video may be viewed on Tipperary Community Games Facebook page



Emma’s brother Conor Mahony, Thurles won gold at the County Swimming final in u10 backstroke and that was as far as he could go. However a new year has dawned and we face it together, to take care of each other stronger than ever we have all learned a lot from 2020

Stay safe everybody