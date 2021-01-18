Tuesday meeting was Wise move at Thurles Greyhound Stadium

Racing was back on Tuesday having been cancelled the previous Saturday due to front

With the Saturday fixture of January 9th postponed due to freezing conditions, Tuesday racing made a one-off return to Thurles Greyhound Stadium last week and helping to raise the temperatures on the Premier circuit, Eddie Hayde & Dan Carrie’s Wise Eruption (Confident Rankin-Volcano) bounced back to her brilliant best in a hot A1 contest over 570 yards.

Held since reaching A0 under identical conditions when last successful in November, a smarter break from trap 5 this time saw her immediately contesting the lead in the early exchanges and she would reach the opening turn on the outside of Meduza, who had gamely secured command of the rails from trap 4.

The pair would race in unison to the top of the backstraight but although Wise Eruption poked her head in front at halfway, she found an immediate response from Meduza who again edged to a lead when nearing the closing bends.

Never more than a half a length separated these two classy bitches in a wonderfully entertaining buckle but as they straightened for the line, it was the confirmed powerful staying abilities of Wise Eruption which saw her gain a last gasp head verdict. Posting a very smart 31.49 (-40), she now returns to A0 grade, along with Meduza who loses nothing in her gallant defeat here.

Eleco fastest of slick sprints

There was a trio of sprint races over 330 yards on Tuesday with the highest graded of those producing the slower time as Ava Scally’s Cabra Ava (Kinloch Brae-Cabra Smokey) cannily sneaked a run at the opening bends of bumpy SS0 contest before skipping clear to a one length verdict over Explosive Boy in 18.49 (-10).

The fastest effort over the shorter trip on the night came from a few grades below and shedding his maiden tag in no uncertain fashion, Peter Moynihan & Brian Loughnane’s Eleco (Ballymac Eske-Coolavanny Park) left a hugely pleasing impression.

A previous career best when second over 525 yards saw him rise to A2 without a win in six outings but off the track since September, he now looks set to ignite an exciting season as an unexposed March 2018 whelp.

Breaking well from trap 6 on Tuesday, it was the outside runners who dominated but immediately leading Archgrove Ronnie on the run to the opening bends, Eleco kept that rival at bay throughout a two-length verdict. Posting 17.93 (-10), he rises to S0 for sprinting while retaining huge scope over four bends where he can contest in A2!

Also, over 330 yards, another to take a significant rise next time will be John Commins’s Active Display (Laughil Blake-Active Air) after the March 2019 pup found big progression in just a third career start.

Unplaced in both previous races, a first time draw on the fence proved ideal as the smart prospect immediately displayed superior early dash when hitting the ground on a perfect stride following a level break. Readily drawing clear while reaching full flight, the Commins charge reduced the race to a virtual solo trial and had reached her eight-length winning margin over Millbank Pixie by the crown of the bends. Completing in 17.98 (-10), Active Display will rise to S1 for her next sprint outing.

Notable amongst the remainder on the night, the A5 525 brought a first career win at the third attempt for Sue O’Neill’s Heavens Shadow (Good News-Heavens Lilly) who led throughout a four-length defeat of Mons Grove in 29.74 (-40) before Ruairi Dwan’s Borna Bee (Mileheight Alba-Borna Heidi) also led to the first bend in her one length defeat of Kanturk Brindle in 29.75 (-40), a third career win.

Dara dazzles in quickfire double

The progeny of Stuckeybawn enjoyed a fruitful 2020 at Thurles and a debut litter that is contesting with a remarkable 33% strike-rate, her first crop to Laughil Blake struck early in 2021 when Patrick Kelly & Michael Skehan’s Railteen Dara claimed the concluding A2 525 in typically gutsy fashion on Tuesday before doubling-up on Saturday in a quickfire brace!

In mid-division throughout the early exchanges on Tuesday, the July 2018 whelp gamely maintained forward momentum despite racing in tight quarters around the opening bends before launching a telling challenge from fourth at the second turn.

Steady progress to halfway saw her draw to within a half-length of pacesetter Rackethall Zoe before striking the front on the inside at the third turn. Powering to the line thereafter, Railteen Dara held two and a half lengths over that same rival at the line in 29.51 (-40), the fastest of the night over 525.

Taking her Saturday opportunity as a late reserve, again in A2 grade, the hugely likeable Dara relished the quick return when swift to stride from trap 4. Bested for early pace by Ascot Blake to her inside however, the pair would exchange a bump before the latter reached the backstraight with a length advantage.

Settling down for battle on the run to the closing bends, a game Railteen Dara rallied impressively when striking the front on the inside before turning and staying stoutly, held three lengths over the running-on Borna Rhythm in a smart 29.52 (-40).

Rambler a rapid prospect

We hadn’t seen James Murphy’s Clune Rambler (World Class-Havana Lottie) since his impressive debut win at Thurles back in early December but returning to contest Saturday’s A4 525, the July 2019 whelp confirmed his immense promise when fastest over the trip.

Eye-catching when displaying strong running abilities in his debut 29.74 (40), a sharp break from trap 1 this time had the Murphy pup immediately in command as smart early pace saw him reach the corner with a near two-length lead.

Impressing with a smooth gallop to the backstraight, Clune Rambler had reached his seven-length winning margin by halfway when pursued by Mackee Mikado and completed a dominant verdict over that same rival in a slick 29.36 (-40).

There was just a sole sprint contest on Saturday and claiming a warm S2 330-yard event, Glen Laming’s Landfall Nye (Droopys Sydney-Saleen Anna) got back to winning ways in his first venture over the trip.

Twice a winner with early pace at 525, the lightly raced September 2018 whelp made a fast exit from trap 5 to lead by nearly two lengths in the early exchanges. However, his lead would come under threat as Skirk Grace and Vegas Magic loomed up on the inside approaching the turn.

Not for passing however, the Stephen Burns trained winner maintained his gallop on the outside while turning and gamely defended a one length lead along the home stretch when repelling Vegas Magic in 17.96 (-10).

Taking a rise in grade having finally, and deservedly, gotten her head in front on Saturday, John Heffernan’s Flashy Fifi (Pat C Sabbath-Cabra Fifi) gained due reward for a host of solid places when shedding her maiden tag at the twelfth attempt in the A4 570 event.

An improved sharp break from trap 3 saw the May 2018 whelp secure a one length lead on the long run to the first bend and gamely defending her advantage, she edged to a three-length halfway lead over Chestnut Clint. The latter gave game chase throughout and to his credit, halved the deficit to a length and a half at the line but Flashy Fifi was never for catching when rising to A2 following her smart 31.75 (-40).

Gaining compensation for defeat in that contest, the Pairic Campion kennels would claim the later 570-yard race when Marie Campion’s Live Jewel (Droopys Nidge-Minnies Lantern) advanced from last to first, staying very strongly in a three and a half length defeat of Bogger Teddy while posting 32.66 (-40) in bumpy A2 event.

Back over 525 and setting up a hattrick next time, Pius Hennessy’s Vicks Vicky (Ballymac Vic-Vics Romance) further advanced her progressive profile as the lightly raced November 2018 whelp scored back-to-back A3 wins, in what was just her fifth career start. A smart early pacer, she scampered to a one length first bend lead despite just a moderate break from trap 3 and well in command to halfway, held the late challenge of Montore Joe by a length and a half in 29.68 (-40).

Notable amongst the remaining winners, Michael Quinn’s Stouke Min Son (Skywalker Tuco-Stouke Bird) progressed from his debut when landing the A6 525 in 29.85 (-40) and the May 2019 pup looks one to follow having been slow to stride, as was Sean Hehir’s Dunsallagh Sal (Droopys Nidge-Alexandra) when shedding her maiden tag while striking the front off the second bend for a six-length verdict over Delta Work in their 29.92 (-40) A4 525 clash.

That winning time was matched in the preceding A5 525 when James Treacy’s Montore De De (Kinloch Brae-Kilara Diva) was another to set-up a hattrick next time, leading throughout a three-quarter length defeat of Kilara Lavender for a ninth career success.

Top Dog

With an interrupted profile, Eleco could hardly have impressed more in his Tuesday return when climbing to S0 and if enjoying a more protracted campaign going forward, looks set for an exciting 2021.

Best Bitch

Wise Eruption was back to her best when keeping a talented rival at bay in her Tuesday 570 win and will remain a feared opponent for any, despite a return to A0.

One To Watch

Tight for room at the first bend when chasing home Vics Vicky on Saturday, Montore Joe (Laughil Blake-You See Bolt) would be unlucky to find such an early paced rival when eased to A4 next time where he will prove tough to contain.