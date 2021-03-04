Moyne AC News: Two Tipp competitors in European championships

The athletes have given us plenty to cheer about over the past couple of weeks, with some magnificent performances.

Twenty four athletes have been selected to represent Ireland at this week’s European Indoor Championships from 4-7 March in Torun.



The club sends a “Good Luck” message to all the athletes who have been selected but in particular to the following who were participants in our 2020 Summer Games, providing some top class athletics in Moyne – Molly Scott, SLOT (60mts), Sophie Becker, Raheny Shamrocks (400mts), Sharlene Mawdsley, Newport (400mts), Nadia Power, Dublin City Harriers (800mts), Michelle Finn, Leevale (3,000mts), Sean Tobin, Clonmel (3,000mts), Andrew Coscoran, Star of the Sea (1,500mts) and Paul Robinson, St. Coca’s AC (1,500mts).

Sharlene Mawdsley (second from left) pcitured with the Irish relay team



They have giving us plenty to cheer about over the past couple of weeks, with some magnificent performances. With a historic number of entries, this will be one of the most contested Championships ever and no doubt will bring out the best in all the Irish athletes. The club is particularly proud of our two Tipperary athletes, Sean Tobin and Sharlene Mawdsley and with Sprints Support Coach Noelle Morrissey of Nenagh Olympic also part of the Irish set up, the County is riding high at international level.



Split the Bucket!

The winner of our weekly draw weekending 19th February was Naomi Morrissey. Winner of the draw on 26th February was Frank Doyle. Next draw is Friday 5th March at 7.30pm. Anyone interested in supporting this initiative please talk to any committee member or contact John on 086-8403515, Elaine on 087-7943677 or Kathleen on 087-2936941. €2 per envelope with pre-pay options available. Weekly winner takes home half of that week’s proceeds.



2021 Registration

Registration for 2021 has opened and we are encouraging all members to re-register. The club has now gone on-line for registration and our new Registrar, Michelle Percy, is processing the applications as they come in. Members need to contact Michelle with their e-mail address as she can then send on the link.



Registration fees including those that are forwarded to AAI for insurance purposes are €30 per juvenile, €50 per adult (including social members) with a family membership of 2 adults and 2 children capped at €150. While activities are currently suspended, once the go ahead is given for training to recommence, it will be necessary for all attending to be registered.

Club Singlets

A reminder to the parents of all juvenile athletes that once training resumes all those in possession of club singlets will be asked to hand them back in. Indeed, if there is anyone else who has a club singlet in their possession, we would also like them to be returned to the club when the time comes.



Coaching Committee

At our last committee meeting on February 22, via Zoom, the following were elected to the 2021 Coaching Committee – Paddy Doyle, Martin Flynn, Eibhlis Purcell, Eileen Ryan, John Flynn, Mark Dunne, Sharon Cantwell.



Club Meeting

The next meeting of our officers and committee is scheduled for 22nd March at 8pm. This will be via Zoom and all are asked to ensure that they have given their e-mail address to Club Secretary, Kate Harrison – kateharrison37@gmail.com to ensure that they have access to the meeting.