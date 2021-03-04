Split GAA season will be a huge challenge for Tipperary with advantages and disadvantages

A proposal to split the GAA season between inter-county and club was ratified at GAA Annual Congress on Saturday heralding in a major re-structuring of the games scene across every county in Ireland.



There was no opposition to Motion 12 which stipulated that the All-Ireland inter-county senior finals will, from 2022 be played on or before the 29th Sunday of the year.



The exception would be where the first Sunday falls on January 1st, in which case the finals would be played on or before the 30th Sunday of the Year.



It was one of six motions put forward by the national fixtures review taskforce. The U20 All-Ireland Hurling semi-finals have been disbanded and the All-Ireland Junior Football Championship has been restored and will involve a native New York, Kilkenny, and the British champions and runners-up.



Also, deadlines for the post-primary school championships (March 17), Fitzgibbon Cup (eighth Sunday of the year), and Sigerson Cup (seventh Sunday of the year) have been put in place.



There have also been restrictions put on senior inter-county hurlers lining out for their county’s U20 teams in the same year, a rule similar to the one that currently exists in football.



So what does the split season mean exactly? Well, in 2021, for example, the 29th Sunday of the year falls on July 18th and so the finals will have to be played by that date.



The successful motion has also given Central Council the power to make other arrangements “in exceptional circumstances.” This is always a very loose term and the implications can be far reaching depending on what are regarded as exceptional circumstances, and who exactly is making that determination.



But, for example, restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic might make it impossible to play the All-Ireland Football Final by the 29th Sunday of the Year, in which case alternative arrangements would have to be made, and can now be thanks to the motion.



So, the split season - what exactley will that mean?



Well for starters it will probably be welcomed with open arms by all team officials - club and county.



Liam Sheedy, David Power and their compatriots now know that their teams will be playing National League games immediately after the Festive Season break, and then they will go, more or less straight into the championship, with just a few short weeks by way of a preparatory break.



There will be continuity but confinement of training and effort, which will come as good news to the various County Board finance committees with preparation modules more condensed than heretofore.



Management will have the absolute attention of the players at their disposal with no club distraction; reduction in the possibility of injury outside of camp; and total control of their charges until such time as their campaign comes to and end.

From a club perspective, well players will be free from inter-county shackles and can likewise concentrate on the club scene when it kicks off in mid summer.

The county players will return to their clubs in peak physical condition, and clubs will have a far better idea of their championship games calendar - leagues and other games can be played without the inclusion of the county players from an earlier stage.

In Tipp for instance, county leagues, Cahill and Crosco Cups etc can all be run off well ahead of the championships commencing, thereby giving players competitive games and supporters plenty to cheer about.

Both club and inter county will benefit from having a share of their playing season during the height of summer.



So, what are the downsides?

Well, the dual club will be under a lot of pressure to get games played - Loughmore Castleiney went all the way to both county senior finals in 2020 as they racked up the hours on the pitch. The result was exhaustion and injury to players who then went on to play with the county teams straight away. 2020 was practically a split season also with the way in played out, only in the reverse order of what the ultimate intention is - it could well be that the 2021 season will emerge in the same manner, considering the Covid restrictions.



The split season is sure to throw up many other unknowns in the coming weeks and months, but by-and-large it has been broadly welcomed.

