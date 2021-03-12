Online coaching programmes to be run by Tipperary Sports Partnership

Tipperary Sports Partnership is facilitating an online Coach Education Programme to enable sports clubs in Tipperary to gain easier access to relevant training courses that will benefit their coaches.



This package will consist of a series of 4 workshops delivered online via zoom on Tuesdays at 7pm from Tuesday 16th March - Tuesday 6th April. When a club registers for the package they can choose to send the same coach/club member to all 4 workshops or alternatively different club members can attend individual workshops also. This package is heavily subsidized and is an exciting opportunity for Tipperary Clubs.



Workshop 1- Strength & Conditioning in Sports:

Date: Tuesday 16th March

Time: 7pm-8.30pm

This workshop will be lead by Padraig Roche who is the Lead Academy S&C Coach with Arsenal FC, a Setanta College Lecturer and Director of Association for the UKSCA (The Professional Body for Strength and Conditioning in the UK). The workshop will be 1.5 hrs focusing on different areas of strength and conditioning which will be beneficial for sports coaches. We will be sending out an opportunity to anyone registered to ask questions they would like to be answered during the workshop beforehand.



Workshop 2- Sports Nutrition:

Date: Tuesday 23rd March

Time: 7pm-8.30pm

This workshop will be lead by Amy McGuire who is a Lecturer in Sports Nutrition and Exercise Physiology at LIT and is the Performance Nutritionist with Tipperary GAA and Waterford GAA. The workshop will be 1.5 hrs focusing on different areas of strength and conditioning which will be beneficial for sports coaches. The workshop will be 1.5 hrs focusing on different areas of nutrition which will be beneficial for sports coaches. We will be sending out an opportunity to anyone registered to ask questions they would like to be answered during the workshop beforehand.



Workshop 3- Physical Literacy:

Date: Tuesday 30th March

Time: 7pm-9pm

Physical literacy is the foundation for lifelong involvement in physical activity according to The Lifelong Involvement in Sport & Physical Activity (LISPA) model. Sport Ireland Coaching has developed a course to give participants the opportunity to develop their knowledge and understanding of physical literacy

This module is an interactive 2 hour workshop which will enable participants to:

Outline the origins, definition, elements, relationship between the elements and importance of physical literacy

Explain whether individuals can be described as ‘physically literate’ and whether physical literacy can be assessed



Workshop 4 - Autism in Sport

Date: Tuesday 6th April

Time: 7pm-9.30pm

This 2.5 hr workshop will provide attendees with an understanding of Autism focusing on the delivery of sport. It will help participants to recognise and understand key areas of difference as well as looking at practical strategies which will help to include people with autism in sport sessions.



Cost for 4 week package: €40 (plus booking fee)



Please note a different club member can attend each of the workshops it does not have to be the same person at each workshop but the name and email address of each attendee must be provided and they must be a member of your club. Attendees must be over 18 years of age. Attendees must be a member of a Sports Club that is affiliated to a National Governing Body of Sport (NGB).



If you have any queries please email info@tipperarysports.ie

Please note there are limited spaces available on these workshops so please register early to avoid disappointment.

Link to register: https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/ tipperary-sports-club-support -package-tickets-14327648883