Deputy Jackie Cahill welcomes resumption of point-to-point racing

The Chairperson the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee, Deputy Jackie Cahill has welcomed the announcement that point-to-point racing is set to resume from April 10, in a restricted format.

The Tipperary Fianna Fáil TD has been openly vocal in his support of this industry over the last few months as it was prevented from meeting due to Covid-19 related restrictions.

Deputy Cahill has, in recent days, written to An Taoiseach and the Minister for Agriculture requesting that point-to-point races be permitted to recommence, under strict Covid-19 guidelines, primarily out of concern for the financial implications on those relying on the industry.

Tipperary TD, Deputy Jackie Cahill

Commenting on this positive news for the point-to-point industry, Deputy Cahill said:

“This announcement will provide some relief to the point-to-point industry. I have been inundated with calls and emails since restrictions were imposed on this industry in early January. These are ordinary people the length and breadth of the county who are relying on point-to-point meetings going ahead this year to make a living. There are huge numbers of people all across this country who are interlinked and dependent on races going ahead to make sales and make a livelihood.

“Today’s news means that more races will be permitted to go ahead. It means that those in the industry will have the opportunity to showcase their horses and make sales. The success of 13 Irish horses in Cheltenham earlier this month, that were products of the point-to-point field, only went to support the calls for getting this industry back racing.

“I am pleased to welcome the agreement reached with HRI to permit increased numbers of races going ahead. Hopefully the weather will remain mild in the weeks ahead so that the ground continues to suit point-to-points.

“I am pleased that my extensive representations to the Taoiseach and Minister McConalogue, and the work of the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee under my chairmanship, has kept this issue on the agenda ahead of today’s announcement”, Cahill concluded.