Fifi was a match for Jasper and Patch at Thurles

Staff at Thurles Greyhound Stadium must have been wondering if all was fully operational with the timing system in the latter part of Saturday’s fixture for the winning time of 29.35 flashed up on the stadium clock three times in quick succession as Ger Butler’s Petite Fifi (Pat C Sabbath-Cabra Fifi) closed out the meeting with a facile A4 525-yard victory.



Well held last twice since successful in the same grade back in January, the strong running May 2018 whelp bounced back to her very best form with a swift break from trap 6 and once sweeping the opening bend with clear air ahead of Eskvale Sally and Breathtaking, quickly settled the race while bounding clear to halfway.



A winner from a long way out, the Butler charge duly stayed the trip stoutly and completing a dominant ten length victory over the running-on Breathtaking, Petite Fifi posted a career best of 29.35 (-40) in her third race win.



Patch a pacey prospect

Having commenced her career with a highly promising second in a warm novice contest at Thurles, Michael Kelly’s Newhall Patch (Paradise Madison-Lillies Supreme) found expected progress on Saturday as A4 proved an insufficient test to contain the August 2019 pup who left a very pleasing impression over the 525-yard trip.



Breaking just off the pace from trap 4, the Kelly charge crucially outpaced rivals to her inside in the early stages and earning command of the rails before reaching the turn in tight quarters with Demon Say Ten, contested the lead in an entertaining buckle with that rival to the backstraight.



Asserting on the run to halfway however, Newhall Patch further revealed her strong running abilities when readily extending in the latter part of the race and stretching right away, she registered her first career win with nine lengths to spare in 29.35 (-40) as Demon Say Ten repelled Toolate Shannon for third.



Jasper secures Magical Thurles treble

Completing a trio of Saturday runners to post the same winning time, Alice Guilfoyle’s Magical Jasper (Head Bound-Laughil Louise) has developed a remarkable level of consistency on the premier circuit and although arguably best over further, his first career hattrick was completed over 525-yards when claiming the night’s sole Open contest.



Breaking well from trap 1, the July 2017 whelp immediately took command on the run to the first bend and turning in advance of Trap Joey and Lady Lewis, readily extended clear on the run to halfway.



Reaching his six and a half-length winning margin before the closing bends while sure to see out the trip strongly, Magical Jasper was never seriously threatened despite a gallant runner-up display by Lady Lewis and his 15th career win came in 29.35 (-40).



A kennel in tremendous form across various venues at present, next best over the standard trip on Saturday was Liam Peacock’s Bogger Benji (Good News-Bogger Bonnie) when securing a fourth career win from nine starts in the A3 525.

A strong runner, the August 2019 pup found his best break from trap 3 and admirably keeping pace with rivals to his outside, reached the bend on the inside of a line of three runners before skipping clear to a two-length lead at the top of the backstraight. Pursued by Great Jet and Marks Pearl, it was the latter who would eventually secure second but Bogger Benji was never for catching and extended readily clear to a comfortable six -length verdict in a smart 29.47 (-40).



There was just a sole sprint contest on Saturday and in a second outing over the 330-yard distance in S6 grade, James O’Connor’s Tracys Best (Tarsna Havana-Send The Answer) supplemented her debut victory in a fifth career start.



Quickest to reach full stride following a level break from trap 1, the October 2019 pup established a tight one length lead in the early exchanges but chased by Tyra Woo Hoo, the O’Connor charge found that rival a persistent presence while threatening on the inside around the bends.



Gamely defending a narrow lead to the home stretch however, Tracys Best battled bravely on the run to the line and repelled a game runner-up by half a length in 18.10 (-10).



There was also just one Saturday race over 570-yards and returning to Thurles for the A3 event, Paul Hogan’s veteran Five Alley Crakl (Skywalker Puma-Maldini Pops) extended his wonderfully consistent profile while securing the 14th win of his career.



A recent scorer in the same grade at Clonmel, the July 2016 whelp was always likely to relish the extended four-bend distance and although ponderous from trap 1, the long run to the first bend saw the Hogan stalwart gradually reduce arrears when ranging up on the inside of Chestnut Chief before turning.



Skipping clear with benefit of the inside line, Five Alley Crakl had all but settled the race by halfway and despite having his lead reduced late on, registered a one and a half length verdict over the running-on Crickleowl Stan in 32.02 (-40).



Back over 525, the night’s A6 contest went to Philip Heffernan’s Race And Class (World Class-Havana Lottie) as the July 2019 pup found further progress with back-to-back wins in the grade.



Breaking on terms from trap 3, superior early pace once reaching full stride saw Race And Class secure a first bend lead with command of the rail before extending to a seven-length halfway lead. Pursued by Daithis Main Man, the latter performed with much credit when reducing his arrears late on but Race And Class was full value for his one and a half length verdict in 29.68 (-40).



Finding smart progress for his debut experience, the A7 525 also went to a pup when Donny Maher’s Champion Paul (Confident Rankin-Cabra Twister) shed his maiden tag at the second time of asking.



Just showing in front from trap 3, the Brendan Everard charge defended a narrow advantage at the bends when challenged to his inside by Flashy Layla. A length to the good at halfway, it was from this point that the August 2019 pup truly hinted at his potential when drawing steadily clear to a five and a half length winning margin over a running-on Newhall Susie in 29.79 (-40).



The Saturday action began with the ON2 525 and returned a very accomplished debut winner as Christy Fitzgerald’s strapping 82 lb September pup Cagey Tom (Pat C Sabbath-Forest Tess) led throughout a comfortable first race experience.



Level with the field for only the initial strides following an adept break from trap 1, the Fitzgerald prospect began to edge clear on the run to the opening bend and smoothly galloping the turns in advance of Clondotty Bonnar, settled the race on the run to halfway.



Never threatened thereafter, Kates Orange did stay strongly in behind, but Cagey Tom completed a smart debut with six lengths to spare in 29.82 (-40).



The following A9 525 also brought a first career win for Seamus O’Neill’s Heavens Knight (Droopys Cain-Heavens Lilly) as the June 2019 pup progressed for his debut experience, leading throughout a two-length defeat of Ballyphilip Fab in 29.85 (-40) before Jackie Sparrow gained compensation in the following A8 525 with comrade Ballyphilip Sky (Skywalker Farloe-Ballyphilip Ace).



The Sparrow June 2019 whelp was having his third career outing and striking the front at the opening bend, shed his maiden tag with three and a half lengths to spare over Definate Ark in 30.13 (-40).



The remaining A5 525 was keenly contested to the closing bends but having chased down pacesetter Cabra Sage, John Leahy’s Clondotty Pairic (Laughil Blake-Clondoty Amy) gamely struck the front on the run to the home straight before seeing off Tracys Crown in 30.03 (-40). Backing up his debut success, the Leahy charge will seek at hattrick to commence his career next time.



Top Dog

Magical Jasper is the Premier venue’s most consistent racer of the season thus far and claimed his fifth Thurles win of 2021 when completing a hattrick on Saturday.



Best Bitch

Newhall Patch looks a smart prospect to follow after her A4 victory and appears highly likely to continue her progression despite a rise to A2 next time.



One To Watch

In her second race outing, Michael & Thomas Kelly’s Newhall Susie (Paradise Madison-Lillies Supreme) didn’t enjoy all that much racing room after turning the first bend but repeatedly rallying to secure second behind Champion Paul in their A7 clash, looks primed for significant improvement in the very near future.