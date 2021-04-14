Tipperary golfers - the wait is nearly over now

The return to golf date is coming closer and clubs the length and breadth of Ireland are looking forward to welcoming back their members on Monday April 26. Local clubs are busy preparing for reopening and the courses are looking magnificent, thanks to all the hard work of greenkeeping staff. Members are looking forward to enjoying the benefits of exercise and social interaction which golf brings in a safe manner when courses reopen.

MEMBERS ONLY ALLOWED

Golf Ireland has issued all clubs with the Return to Golf protocol and this states that clubs can reopen to members only from Monday, April 26. It also states that golfers must only travel to the golf club from within their county or within 20km of their home.

In this initial phase, the Irish Government has decided that golfers must be from no more than two households. Therefore, groups playing golf during this initial phase must be confined to a maximum of two households.

Clubs will be notifying members of the Return to Golf protocol over the coming week and this will give a detailed breakdown on what the return to golf will look like.

Golf club members were very compliant with the Return to Golf protocol after previous lockdowns, as this has significantly contributed to golf being one of the first sports to resume.