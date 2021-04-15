Tipperary Camogie news

Littlewoods National Camogie Fixtures announced

Tipperary Camogie Senior and Intermediate panels will make a welcome return to group training on April 19th . Tipperary have an exciting line-up of Littlewoods Ireland National Camogie League fixtures at both levels.



Our Seniors continue are under the management of Bill Mullaney, who has added Denis Kelly and Angelo Walsh to his management team and has selected a panel of 35 players for the league. It was ‘heartbreak’ for Tipp Seniors last year as Tipp had qualified for the National League Final in 2020 before Lockdown and eventual cancellation of the 2020 National League. Carmel Bradshaw, Mary Howard and coach Dinny Ferncombe complete the management team.



Tipperary, Cork and Waterford are together in Group 2 in the 3-group format with 2 teams emerging from each group.

Division 1 Senior Fixtures

Round 1 - Cork v Tipperary Saturday, May 15th .

Round 2 - Tipperary v Waterford Saturday, May 22nd.

County 2nd Teams Return!

Due to previous restrictions on Elite Sports, each county could only enter one team in the 2020 All Ireland Camogie Championship but county second teams such as Tipperary Intermediates are permitted this year by Government.

Tipperary this year are managed by Cian Treacy - Thurles Sarsfields with Ailis Maher - Burgess/Duharra, Matthew McGrath Drom/Inch, Brian Stakelum Thurles Sarsfields, Aaron Whelehan Birr and Caitlin Donnelly Moycarkey.



Division 2 Fixtures

Round 1: Tipperary v Cork Saturday, May 15th

Round 2: Galway v Tipperary Saturday, May 22nd.

Round 3: Tipperary v Kerry Saturday, May 29th.

Quarter Finals, Semi-finals and Finals for both Division 1 and 2 will take place on weekends of June 5th, June 12th and June 19th respectively.

Camogie Annual Congress - Playing Rule changes

The main talking point and change is Motion 10 which will now allow minimal contact (while making a reasonable attempt to gain possession). Camogie has been an non contact sport but with fitness levels of our players at such a high level in recent years, both players and referees sought this change.



Other technical rule changes have also been adopted such as the outlawing of the ‘hand-passed goal’, deliberate ‘dropping of the hurley’, flicking the hurley in the air and on the ground.



The penalty also has just 1 player in the goal and the sliotar must by hit outside the 20m line.

Two new rules to speed up play have also been introduced; the quick puck-out after a wide and when a player is fouled, that player can take a quick free from inside their own 45m line.



These new rules were introduced on a trial basis during the 2020 Inter-county National League and Championship season and each rule change mentioned above was regarded as a successful change.



The Camogie Association are yet to inform counties of whether they will follow the GAA’s lead by having a split season for club and county action. In the GAA, all county action will be over in August so clubs get precedence in September 2021 and sooner if their county has exited championship.



All Gaelic Games organisations are awaiting government guidelines to see when club action and adult training can commence. Under 18s can return to training in pods of max. 15 players from April 26th.

Tipperary Camogie wing-forward into Aussie Grand Final

Best of luck to Tipp Camogie’s Orla o Dwyer who starred in brisbane Lions semi-final victory on April 10th and plays in Australian ‘Footie’ Grand Final in Adelaide on April 17th.

Promotion of Camogie in Tipp

Well done to Tipperary Camogie on their 2 recent super podcasts; Camogie Report 1 - Former County Senior Geraldine Kinane interviews our three 2020 Allstars; Aine Slattery - Shannon Rovers, Mary Ryan - Moneygall and Karen Kennedy - Thurles Sarsfields.



Camogie Report 2 - Geraldine Kinane interviews Tipperary Camogie Legend Claire Grogan. Claire has a phenomenal list of achievements winnings 4 All Irealnd Senior medals by 19 years of age, 2 All Ireland Club titles and 4 All star Awards to name but a few.



Please log on to our new youtube channel - TIPPERARY CAMOGIE TV to view these podcasts or listen using the links on our social media.



Tipperary Development and Coaching have also completed 3 wonderfully informative webinars, soon to be available on our youtube channel.



Under 9s Camogie - Barry Mullane

Under 12s Camogie - Brian Boyle

Under 14s to adult - Dinny Ferncombe.



Viewers will also find several ‘Match Fit’ coaching videos, several completed by our current Tipperary Camogie stars.

Thanks also to Tipperary Camogie star Roisin Howard who completed 5 weeks of ‘live’ PE broadcasts in recent weeks. These had a huge viewership.