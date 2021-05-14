Tipp senior and intermediate camogie ladies are back in action this weekend

The seniors play in Cork on Saturday at 2:00pm while the intermediates are in action at The Ragg at the same time, also against The Rebels

This Saturday sees the eagerly awaited start of the Littlewoods Ireland national leagues with Tipp in action against Cork in Pairc Ui Chaoimh at 2:00pm.



The build-up however has been overshadowed by the ongoing fixtures saga surrounding the camogie association’s proposal of club championships to follow the intercounty league with the intercounty championship not beginning until the end of October.



This format is not in line with the split season format announced by the GAA and LGFA. Many county players have expressed anger with the proposal while the WGPA released a statement saying 84% of players said they will not participate in the Camogie leagues should the current season structure be retained.

The camogie association has since decided to conduct a poll with all clubs to their preference of the two fixtures formats and has confirmed Saturday’s fixtures, eventhough there still remains some talks of a possible boycott if the split season format is not adopted as preferred by the majority of intercounty players.



There is a sense of renewed optimism in the Senior team’s progress especially after the announcement of 3 All-stars for young goalkeeper Aine Slattery, Moneygal’ls Mary Ryan and Thurles Sarsfield’s Karen Kennedy. This along with the addition of two further experienced coaching personnel in Angelo Walsh and Denis Kelly to the set-up has meant many eyes will be on Tipperary this year to see can they continue the progress in recent years and make the next step.



The league campaign will pose serious challenges with two tough games in quick succession Cork away followed by Waterford at home a week later. Cork also bowed out at the semi-final stage of the championship last year when they lost to Kilkenny. They will be without the services of Gemma O’Connor this year who announced her retirement recently but manager Paudie Murray has committed to another year in charge and will look to lay down a marker early in the year at home.



With only two group games, Tipperary will be eager to progress out of the group to the quarter final in order to get more competitive matches. Management will be torn between putting out their strongest team in a bid to get a win over old rivals Cork and also giving key match time to lesser experienced players on the panel to test themselves against some of the best in the country.



Corks half back line and midfield is probably their strongest asset with Hannah Looney and Chloe Sigerson both picking up All-Stars last year. Ashling Thompson may also start at midfield on Saturday as she looks to regain the form of a few years ago where she dominated most opposition.



For Tipperary there will be lots of competition for places with players such as Clodagh McIntyre, Karin Blair and Shauna Quirke looking to build on their championship game time in 2020. Tipperary will also be glad to have the services of Ereena Fryday and Nicole Walsh who were both ruled out of last year’s All-Ireland semi-final due to injury.



A key decision for the management team will be who is picked at 6, 8 and 9. Karen Kennedy picked up an All-Star at centre back but also did lot of her hurling last year including in the semi-final out at midfield. She regularly alternated with Drom-Inch’s Niamh Treacy. It looks as if Bill would prefer to play Karen at midfield where her attacking ability adds hugely to Tipperary’s threat up front.



However the question also remains is there a better number 6 in the panel? Tipperary will also need more fire power up front. At present we aren’t scoring enough from play to outscore the Kilkenny, Galways and Corks. While the work rate and attitude of our forwards couldn’t be faulted last year, we lacked free scoring forwards and continue to be very reliant on Cait Devane to keep the scoreboard ticking over. It will be interesting to see if Bill looks to rectify this on Saturday with positional or personnel changes up front.



The result on Saturday won’t make or break either sides’ season but a win for Tipperary will definitely help to kick start their 2021 ambitions and would lay down a very positive marker for the year.



Littlewoods Ireland Division 2 League Tipperary Vs Cork

Saturday 15th May @2pm in Drom-Inch GAA Grounds, The Ragg

In recent years the Tipperary senior and intermediate team were managed by the one management team and all trained together. The decision was taken this year to have two separate management teams in order to give both panels the dedicated time needed.



Thurles Sarsfields Cian Treacy was appointed manager of the Intermediate team along with coaches Matthew McGrath, Aaron Whelan, Brian Stakelum and selector Ailis Maher. While there are many advantages to the Intermediate players having a separate management team especially under the guidance of former county minor manager Cian Treacy, two completely separate panels has meant that Bill Mullaney has looked to expand and strengthen his panel with key intermediate players from the last few seasons such as Andrea Loughnane, Claire Stakelum and Sarah Delaney all permanently being called up and therefore no longer available for the intermediate squad.



Cian can still call on experienced players such as Sabrina Larkin and Jenny Grace who will likely form the backbone of the side as they welcome Cork on Saturday to Drom-Inch GAA field for the opening round of the Littlewoods Ireland division 2 league.

Tipperary are in a group of 4 with Kerry and Galway making up the final 2 teams. The top 2 teams in the group will earn a place in the quarter finals.



Players such as Drom-Inch’s Christina Brennan, Thurles Sarsfield’s Emma Carey, Courtney Ryan of Clonoulty and Nenagh’s Caroline Browne are all likely to feature on Saturday after exceptional performances for their clubs in last year’s championship.



With just a short time to assemble a panel and to train and prepare for the first round of the league it will interesting to see

what starting 15 are named. Our intermediate team has been very competitive in recent seasons winning the league in 2019 and always give it 100% every time they take to the field. With a new management and new faces in the squad we look forward to following their fortunes for the year as they too like the senior team chase the ultimate goal of getting to an all-ireland final later in the year.



That road starts on Saturday with the focus on Cork in the opening game of the year.