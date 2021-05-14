Maintaining the positive vibe will be the priority for Tipperary hurlers

There was goal-less parity at the LIT Gaelic Grounds on the opening day of the hurling league, as Tipperary just about resisted Limerick’s late push in a lively encounter.

Given our recent record against the Shannonsiders it will rate as a positive outcome for Tipperary. A win would have been sweeter, but not losing was satisfying enough and gives an early lift to the collective mood ahead of this Saturday’s joust with visiting Cork.

The league is up and running and the debate around rule changes has kicked off. However, the expected focus on the cynical foul rule didn’t materialise. Instead it’s the advantage rule which has drawn most fire. More about that presently.

Tipperary confidence was in short supply ahead of this fixture. Latter-day Limerick dominance suggested it would be a challenging visit to the Ennis Road. The bookies reflected general expectations with odds of 2/1 – even 9/4 in some cases – for the visitors against the all-conquering locals.

In that context, I suspect Liam Sheedy will have returned home reasonably pleased with the day’s exertions. His side, a mix of experience and rawness, brought earnest intent to the job. They battled vigorously, as is essential against present-day Limerick, and were rewarded with a first league point safely banked.

On a sunny May day and with the pitch in championship condition, the match developed into a lively if somewhat low-key affair. If you divided the game into four quarters - as is the case now with water breaks - then Tipperary lost the first and last sections but won the middle two. In that context, I guess, a draw was a fair settlement, though winning that last period is generally the most important one.

Limerick started best, with Seamus Flanagan benefitting from quality supply and showing immediate threat on Brian McGrath. It was a wobbly start by the Loughmore man but thereafter he settled and turned in a very encouraging contribution overall.

Gradually Tipperary got to the pace of events after trailing by two at the first water break. Dan McCormack was busy tracking back to the half back line and offering better defensive security to a rearguard where Ronan started at six, with McGrath at three and Kennedy going wing.

Already Jason Forde was showing leadership on frees and general play. He was the main scoring contributor, as Tipperary hit the front before Limerick retaliated to tie it up at a dozen apiece on the halfway mark.

It would have been better for Tipperary if Jake Morris had beaten Quaid after 27 minutes on what was the only goal chance at either end. It was an easy save for the Limerick goalie, with the shot coming at a convenient height. A better placed bouncer off the solid surface would have really tested reflexes.

The third quarter was undeniably Tipperary’s brightest period. The workrate intensified as the free count against Limerick increased and Forde kept the score-keeper busy. Worryingly, however, there was nothing coming from general play, the second half a wipeout in that regard. A mere seven points from open play over the entire game was a poor return – the corresponding figure for Limerick was thirteen.

At their peak Tipperary went five-up but there was always going to be a late kick from Limerick. Interestingly it took reinforcements to ignite that surge. Cian Lynch, Peter Casey and Gearoid Hegarty were pressed into service for the rescue mission and their impact was major, outshining Tipperary’s replacements.

Above: Tipperary’s Alan Flynn attempts to foil this clearance by Limerick’s Darragh O’Donovan during the drawn game at the LIT Gaelic Grounds Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile



The last ten minutes or so belonged to Limerick. There’s a little cameo in the 23rd minute of the second half, which highlights the shift in this game. Ronan Maher initiated a Tipperary attack down the left flank but it was snuffed out by Limerick, who defended aggressively and in numbers. The ball was turned over and then worked outfield through several key players, ending with Seamus Flanagan who hit a rousing point from midfield. It was trademark Limerick play.

That piece of action set a new tone for the final phase of this game, where Tipperary did well to come home with a draw. Limerick pared back the lead, another Forde free the only interruption, as one feared we were about to see a reprise of last year’s two-point defeat in Thurles.

This time, however, the Limerick push fell short. A late Diarmaid Byrnes free from way out the country dropped shy of the posts and Tipperary held the line. Earlier a Paudie Maher foul – a harsh call perhaps – handed David Reidy the leveller.

So, Tipperary came away with a share of the loot and happy to reflect on a reasonably positive opening to the series.

Overall, I think the Tipperary defensive end emerges in a positive light. Goalie, Barry Hogan, saw a few first half puckouts go astray but otherwise looked cool and confident on the routine business. The fact that he wasn’t tested, I’m sure, is something Limerick will have noted.

The defence coped well. After a slow start Brian McGrath made a very positive impression as did Bryan O’Mara who, sadly, we now hear suffered an injury that will keep him sidelined for over a month. It’s a cruel fate.

Cathal Barrett and Seamus Kennedy were always in the thick of the action and doing well; less was seen of Barry Heffernan.

At midfield Michael Breen’s shooting was a bit off on occasions but he remained busy throughout. Beside him Alan Flynn was one of our best performers. He often escapes notice but he’s forever active, beavering away, getting in the blocks and tackles, getting little flicks off, involved in link play. His contribution is often under-appreciated.

Forde motored best of the lot in attack. It wasn’t just the frees, his workrate and leadership were outstanding, earning him the man-of-the-match crystal. Dan McCormack had a typically industrious day too, the best of it while operating outfield. Jake Morris showed snatches early on but little thereafter. Bonner, O’Meara and Connors all had moments of note before being replaced. Of the substitutions Mark Kehoe won the last crucial free which Forde pointed but the rest had no significant impact.

There was some annoyance in the Limerick corner over a perceived imbalance in the awarding of frees. John Kiely quoted a figure of 21-10 in Tipp’s favour; the more accurate figure, I think, was 20-14. Either way it does show Tipperary getting an edge in the free zone which, given Limerick’s style will always happen with a strict referee.

Which leads on nicely to the rule changes and especially the adjustment to the advantage rule, which was brought in at the last Congress. It was motion 21 and was passed with acclaim, which means there was no opposition to it and no vote was taken.

It’s therefore something that slipped in under the radar and has now become the main talking point. I did comment on it back in April in the following terms: “I’m afraid someone will have to explain the logic of that one to me.” Nobody did. I saw no reason or logic to the move back then - and I see even less now.

The kernel of the matter here is refereeing interpretation. In fairness to those who promoted the change they were addressing a situation where they saw inappropriate advantage being given when none was likely to accrue. Typically, perhaps, a corner back is breaking out, gets fouled and is then given advantage when a free would be much more beneficial. I can recall club games where people are shouting at the referee to give the free because they can see there’s no advantage to letting the play run.

The change was designed to put the emphasis on attacking advantage, especially where scores were likely; in other situations, the thinking is that the free is the best advantage.

In essence then it comes down to refereeing interpretation and I suspect we’ll see a rebalancing in the weeks ahead, where advantage will be allowed far more than it was last weekend. We’ll see.

The cynical foul rule, I suspect, will be rarer but far more controversial. A blatant penalty and sin-bin was missed in the Clare/Antrim game – as was a possible one in the Cork/Waterford match.

Anyway, next up is Cork at the Stadium on Saturday as part of a double bill with the Kildare/Cork football tie. The Rebel footballers forfeited venue because of a breach of the Covid training ban. Why not take them to Newbridge then instead of being accommodating with this double fixture for the county at Semple Stadium?

The Cork hurlers breezed through Waterford last Sunday on the back of five goals, so Tipperary have been forewarned on what to expect. There’s no evidence that Kieran Kingston and his side breached any bans but they did look very sharp last week, full of running and inventiveness and perforating that Deise defence with alarming frequency in the second half.

The background figures to this game, courtesy of my ever-helpful statistician, are as follows: In 64 previous league games Cork won 31, Tipperary were successful in 28 and there were 5 draws. Since the turn of the century Tipp have a slight edge – played 20, won 9, lost 8 and drew 3. How about a draw? A shootout between Forde and Horgan? The bookies have the counties evenly matched with Tipp having a very marginal edge – 10/11 versus 11/10.

Team selection will again be interesting. Let’s hope the positive vibe continues.

