Tipperary's Joe Bracken and David Power win major GAA awards

Former Tipperary GAA Board PRO Joe Bracken, and senior football Manager David Power have scooped two of the four major awards presented by the Gaelic Writers Association for the 2020 season in conjunction with Sky Sports.

David Power won the Football Personality of the Year following Tipperary's bridging of the 85 year gap since winning a provincial title, while Joe Bracken, who recently vacated the role after serving the maximum five years, during which he coordinated the Premier County's media affairs with great competence and efficiency, particularly in their All-Ireland hurling winning seasons of 2016 and '19, was regarded as being the best in the business.

The Moycarkey-Borris club man was well known locally for his weekly ‘GAA Scene,’ which compiled news from all over the county.

Tipperary Football Manager David Power

David Power previously guided the Tipperary minors to All-Ireland glory in 2011 - just the county’s second national title at that level - and to back-to-back Munster titles the following year. The Kilsheelan man also managed the Tipp under-21s and had a spell as Wexford senior football boss.

The Lifetime Acheivement Award has gone to the retired John Knox of the Kilkenny People - a scribe of great renown who enjoyed the following of many hurling supporters through his writing. The sports editor, retired last year after 46 years with the paper. The Dicksboro clubman has been covering big games on the club and county scene, including 26 All-Ireland finals, since joining the Kilkenny People as a junior reporter in 1974. He previously landed a MacNamee award from the GAA in 2000 and was Kilkenny Yearbook editor for over a decade.

Limerick's Hurler of the Year, Gearóid Hegarty has been selected as the Gaelic Writers' Association (GWA) 2020 Hurling Personality of the Year.