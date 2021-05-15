Disastrous start to second half ends with disappointing defeat for Tipperary footballers

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 3 SOUTH

LIMERICK 1-13 TIPPERARY 0-14

Tipperary suffered a disappointing defeat to Limerick in the opening game of the National Football League Division 3 South at the LIT Gaelic Grounds this evening. The 1-13 to 0-14 loss to the Shannonsiders now means that Tipperary almost certainly have to win their remaining two games in the group - against Wicklow and Offaly - if they are to have any hope of promotion.

It took extra-time to separate these sides in the Munster championship last November and again this evening there was little between them, the game being won and lost in a crucial six minutes spell at the start of the second half. In a blistering restart Billy Lee's side scored 1-4 without reply to turn a two points interval deficit into a five points advantage. As manfully as Tipperary honestly tried, there was to be no get-out-of-jail card this time around for David Power's side. Limerick fully deserved their victory in the end.

Having gone to the break leading 0-6 to 0-4 after a largely positive opening 35 minutes in which they led by 0-4 to 0-0 after a quarter of an hour, all that good Tipperary endeavour was undone in a few lightning Limerick attacks immediately on the resumption.

Danny Neville kicked a sweet point after just 30 seconds and within a minute Limerick had the lead when Neville rattled the Tipp net with a superbly finished goal from 15 metres. A Hugh Bourke free was then quickly followed in the 40th minute with a swivel-and-turn point by Danny Neville. The blistering restart of 1-4 without reply was then completed with another close-in free by Hugh Bourke. Tipp, mentally still in the dressingrooms it seemed, had gone from 0-6 to 0-4 ahead to 1-8 to 0-6 down in minutes and thereafter were left chasing the game.

Ultimately that pursuit ended fruitlessly but there was plenty to admire from both sides in an ultra-competitive encounter in which both clearly knew the significance of the outcome. Limerick have now put themselves in pole position for a crack at back-to-back promotions, while Tipp's backs are to the wall with no wiggle room left to manoeuvre.

After that disastrous restart Tipp soon settled and went point for point with Limerick, Liam Boland's 43rd minute point stemming the tide. Tipp were still five points in arrears at the second half water break before three excellent points on the trot in the space of three minutes from the outstanding Conal Kennedy and Steven O'Brien (2) reduced the gap to two.

Sensing the danger Hugh Bourke and Danny Neville again kicked fine points for the hosts, answered by a Conor Sweeney free and a rallying point from substitute Jack Kennedy powering through the middle to bring the game back to two points after 62 minutes.

Brian Donovan restored Limerick's advantage to three with six minutes to go before again Jack Kennedy with a long range free off the ground had it back to two points again in the 66th minutes.

That though was to be the last score of the game, Limerick holding out at the end of the day for an important victory.

Scorers for Tipperary: Conor Sweeney 0-4 (0-4 frees), Sean O’Connor 0-4 (0-2 marks), Steven O’Brien 0-2, Jack Kennedy 0-2 (0-1 free), Michael O’Reilly 0-1 (0-1 ’45), Conal Kennedy 0-1.

Scorers for Limerick: Danny Neville 1-3, Hugh Bourke 0-6 (0-3 frees), Brian Donovan 0-2, Tony McCarthy 0-1, Darragh Treacy 0-1.

TIPPERARY

Michael O’Reilly (Clonmel Commercials); Tadhg Fitzgerald (Moyle Rovers), Jimmy Feehan (Killenaule), Colm O’Shaughnessy (Ardfinnan); Emmet Moloney (Drom & Inch), Paudie Feehan (Killenaule), Jack Harney (Moyle Rovers); Steven O’Brien (Ballina), Conal Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials); Jason Lonergan (Clonmel Commercials), Colman Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials), Brian Fox (Éire Óg Annacarthy Donohill); Liam Boland (Moyle Rovers), Conor Sweeney (Ballyporeen), Sean O’Connor (Clonmel Commercials).

Subs: Dáire Brennan (Kilsheelan Kilcash) for Harney (41); Shane Foley (Moyle Rovers) for Fitzgerald (56); Jack Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials) for Boland (56); Alan Campbell (Moyle Rovers) for O’Shaughnessy (56); Stephan Quirke (Moyle Rovers) for Lonergan (66); Padraic Looram (Clonmel Commercials) for Moloney (70).

LIMERICK

Donal O’Sullivan (Monaleen); Sean O’Dea (Kilteely Dromkeen), Brian Fanning (Pallasgreen), Michael Donovan (Galbally); Tony McCarthy (Kildimo Pallaskenry), Robert Childs (Galtee Gaels), Gordon Brown (Na Piarsaigh); Darragh Treacy (St. Kierans), Tommie Childs (Galtee Gaels); Adrian Enright (Fr Caseys), Cillian Fahy (Dromcollogher Broadford), Cian Sheehan (Newcastle West); Tommy Griffin (Gerald Griffins), Danny Neville (Ballysteen), Hugh Bourke (Adare).

Subs: Iain Corbett (Newcastle West) for Griffin, half-time; 23. Brian Donovan (Monaleen) for Enright, half-time; 4. Paul Maher (Adare) for Brown (57); 21. Seamus O’Carroll (Castleknock) for Sheehan (62); 26. Robbie Burke (Adare) for Cillian Fahy (66).

Referee: Brendan Griffin (Kerry)