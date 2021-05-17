Greyhound Racing: Clondotty is a hottie in Thurles Greyhound Stadium career start

Having left a hugely pleasing impression when scoring debut success over four bends at Thurles Greyhound Stadium back in March, we were made to wait for the second race outing of John Leahy’s Clondotty Noel (Laughil Blake-Clondoty Amy) but confirming himself as an exciting prospect, a stunning sprint display saw him return the performance of the night at the Premier circuit on Saturday.



Reverting to 330-yards for his S2 event, the April 2019 whelp returned from a ten-week layoff in sparkling form and sharp at trap rise, his black jacket of trap four showed immediately in front. Quickly outpacing rivals when in full stride, Clondotty Noel thoroughly caught the eye while establishing his four-length winning margin on the run to the first bend.



Advancing to claim second while turning, Bob The Lad would chase the Leahy charge home but never seriously threatened, Clondotty Noel was imperious while posting a brilliant 17.73 (-10) to remain unbeaten in his career start.



Staying with the sprint trip that has become so popular at Thurles of late, there were further smart efforts on the night with Peter Moynihan & Brian Loughnane’s Eleco (Ballymac Eske-Coolavanny Park) claiming the featured SS0 330 in impressive fashion.



His lightly raced career had deserved more reward than just a sole win from twelve while consistently displaying impressive pace and having filled second in a sizzling Open event last time, he was the master of his own fortune on Saturday when very quick to stride from trap 6.



Threatened and passed to his inside as Ratchies Origi powered to the corner, Eleco remained within a length of that rival before a challenge on the outside entering the home-straight saw the March 2018 whelp prove stronger on the run to the line. Extending to three lengths over that same rival, Eleco posted 17.89 (-10) in second race win.

The early 330 contest on Saturday came in S5 grade but on the upgrade next time will be the Call You Back Syndicate’s Hi Dinny (Silverhill Shay-Newlawn Minnie) who found smart improvement to shed his maiden tag at the sixth attempt for trainer John Byrne.



Following a luckless passage last time, an improved start from trap 3 was key to victory as the June 2019 pup disputed the lead throughout the initial exchanges. Crucially edging clear to a one length first bend lead over Code Jackal, Hi Dinny gamely repelled that same rival thereafter, retaining a half-length advantage to the line in 17.97(-10).



Rounding out the 330 action, Richard Joyce’s Arderin Shadow (Ballymac Best-Slaneysidde Mandy) will seek a hattrick next time having claimed the S4 contest in 18.03 (-10). Showing the best early pace from trap 1 in his Thurles debut, the June 2019 pup repelled Oneforthebooks by a length while supplementing his latest Cork score.



Cabra girls claim A2 brace

In cracking form at present, the Scally family kennels registered yet another double when claiming both of Saturday’s A2 contests over four bends and the 570-yard performance of Ava Scally’s Cabra Dawn (Over Limit-Cabra Millie) was immensely impressive.



With a host of solid placed form since last victorious in March, the September 2018 whelp was swift to stride from trap 4 and relishing the run to the bend, turned with over a length in hand of Five Alley Crakl. Crucially forcing that strong runner to check, the Scally bitch skipped clear to the back-straight before repelling that game rival by two and a half lengths in a saucy 31.33 (-20).



The kennel double would arrive in the later A2 525 when Paddy Scally’s Cabra Luna (Good News-Cabra Ebony) also gained reward for recent placed form while leading to a 4th career win.



Finding her best break from trap 2, the September 2018 whelp led by over a length to the opening bend and pursued to the back-straight by Railteen Dara, extended readily clear to halfway. Certain to stay stoutly, the latter did reduce arrears in the home stretch but Cabra Luna was full value for her one length winning margin in a fast 29.03 (-20).



Paw-perfect Paudie

Maintaining an admirably consistent profile from the very commencement of his career, Tommy Spillane’s Here Paudie (Skywalker Puma-Flashy Beauty) had been on a steady upward curve before a brace of recent defeats but firmly back on track with A3 525-yard victory on Saturday, the October 2018 whelp climbs up the grading ladder following a very taking performance.



A strong runner at the trip, he duelled for the lead amidst runners on the approach to the corner and despite tight for room, bravely secured second position to the back-straight when in pursuit of the early paced Full Of Hope.



Sure to do his best work beyond halfway, the Spillane charge duly impressed on the run to the closing bends before striking the front while turning on the inside and Here Paudie completed with the minimum of fuss thereafter, holding three lengths in hand of Full Of Hope in a slick 29.07 (-10).



Next best on the Saturday clock, the A6 525 proved a very warm contest indeed and there was plenty to like about the game victory of Imelda Sinclair’s Canya Goforit (Definate Opinion-Soho Ark) when claiming a first win in just her second career start.



Only moderately to stride from trap 5, racing room at the opening bends saw the October 2019 pup advance to second place at the top of the back-straight before setting sights on pacesetter Abigails Power. Steadily reducing a five-length deficit to the home stretch, a sustained challenge saw Canya Goforit claim a thrilling half-length verdict over a most gallant runner-up in 29.21 (-10).



Another youngster to double their win tally on Saturday, the A4 525 went to Eddie Ryan’s Moneygall Queen (Romeo Recruit-Bull Run Spice) as the April 2019 youngster secured an elusive clear run following a level break from trap 2. Battling to secure the inside rail at the opening bend, the Ryan bitch led to halfway before repelling the late surge of Downbytheabbey with the minimum to spare in 29.49 (-20).



Securing a maiden success in the opening A7 525, Eamon Lloyd’s Knockroe River (Storm Control-Rosmult Racer) found pleasing progression in his fifth career start as smart back-straight pace saw him overhaul pacesetter Zari Mike before skipping clear to a four-length verdict in 29.54 (-20).



Missing out on a hattrick last time, the second of the night’s 570 events came in A4 grade and saw Bernadette Manogue’s Random Ben (Droopys Jet-Brazilian Ditch) claim a third win from his last four starts in a game Thurles debut. Always front rank, the May 2018 whelp took command on the run to the closing bends before repelling the late threat of Crickleowl Stan by half a length in 31.90 (-20).



Concluding the Saturday action, Suzanne O’Neill’s Heavens Kye (Droopys Jet-Brazilian Ditch) also struck the front on the run to the closing bends when securing a second race win in the A5 525. Forced to repel the late challenge of Clough Flicka close home, the June 2019 pup showed game resolve for a half-length verdict in 29.76 (-20).



Top Dog

Two from two at the outset of his career, Clondotty Noel (Laughil Blake-Clondoty Amy) looks an exciting prospect with the impressive turn of early foot displayed in his 17.73 (-10) sprint performance.



Best Bitch

Steadily returning to her very best form, there was much merit in the 570-yard victory of Cabra Dawn (Over Limit-Cabra Millie) on Saturday, and she will be difficult to contain if remaining at the trip.



One To Watch

A joint shout this week following the entertaining clash of Canya Goforit and Abigails Power over 525 yards. Both bid farewell to A6 grade and the latter can be considered unlucky to have run into such a powerful running rival. A strong runner, Canya Goforit (Definate Opinion-Soho Ark) will obviously improve when more adept in the early stages while the differing style of Abigails Power (Belles Direction-Geelo Lulu) will see his early pace a potent weapon as both these smart prospects advance with certain natural progression.