Tipperary-based trainer and breeder take top award at National Greyhound Racing Awards

2020 Boylesports Derby and Larry O’Rourke National Produce Stakes winner Newinn Taylor was named the Supreme Greyhound of the Year at the National Greyhound Awards on Sunday evening.

Trained by Graham Holland of Riverside Kennels, based in Golden; and bred by Shari-Anne O'Donnell, based in New Inn; this award recognised the outstanding year that Newinn Taylor and the team had in 2020.

In line with current restrictions on gatherings, this year's event was hosted virtually and streamed live to both a national and international audience.