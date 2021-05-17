Ladies football championship draws will be live on Thursday

Tipp will be in the senior draw with Armagh, Cavan, Cork, Donegal, Dublin, Galway, Kerry, Mayo, Meath, Monaghan, Tyrone and Waterford

THE draws for the 2021 TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Championships will be broadcast LIVE on Facebook.

The eagerly-anticipated draws will be available to viewers on both the TG4 https://bit.ly/3yk3h2L and LGFA http://bit.ly/2OvUJ2D pages from 8.00pm next Thursday evening, May 20.

Máire Ní Bhraonáin, the lead anchor of TG4’s Peil na mBan coverage, will present the live event, while LGFA President, Mícheál Naughton, and Ard Stiúrthóir TG4, Alan Esslemont, will conduct the draws at Ceannáras TG4 in Baile na hAbhann, Co. Galway.

A draw will not be required for the 2021 TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship – with four counties to emerge from a group of five to contest the semi-finals.

Draws will be conducted to determine the groupings for the 2021 TG4 All-Ireland Senior and Intermediate Championships – with 13 counties in each competition.

Both Championships will be made up of four groups, with three teams in three groups, and four in Group 1.

In the Senior and Intermediate Championships, the top two teams in each group will progress to the quarter-finals, which are returning this year.

There are four seeded teams in the Senior Championship draw, namely last year’s semi-finalists – Dublin, Cork, Armagh and Galway.

In the Intermediate Championship, there are three seeded teams - 2020 Champions Meath will operate in the Senior grade for the 2021 campaign, which leaves last year’s runners-up Westmeath, and defeated semi-finalists Clare and Roscommon, as the seeded teams in the Intermediate competition.

Once the draws have been conducted, TG4 All-Ireland Championship fixtures will be agreed and circulated in due course, with the competitions set to commence on the weekend of July 10/11.

The launch of the 2021 TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Championships will take place on Wednesday, July 8.

The teams competing in the 2020 TG4 All-Ireland Championships are as follows:

Junior:

Antrim, Carlow, Derry, Limerick, Wicklow – 5 team group.

Intermediate:

Clare, Down, Fermanagh, Kildare, Laois, Leitrim, Longford, Louth, Offaly, Roscommon, Sligo, Westmeath, Wexford.

Seeded: Clare, Roscommon, Westmeath.

Senior:

Armagh, Cavan, Cork, Donegal, Dublin, Galway, Kerry, Mayo, Meath, Monaghan, Tipperary, Tyrone, Waterford.

Seeded: Armagh, Cork, Dublin, Galway.