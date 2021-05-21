Catching up at golf in Tipperary with the Christmas Hamper Prize in May!

MENS GOLF

Fine victory for Michael O’Grady

The first 18-hole singles competition took place last weekend which resulted in a very fine victory for Competition Secretary Michael O’Grady with an amazing 46pts. playing of a handicap of 6. In 2nd place James Devaney (22) 41pts. Best Gross Thomas Keane (4) 36pts. And in 3rd place Michael Fox (15) 40pts.

Results of the Wednesday’s 9-hole competition:

In 1st place Derek Hayes with 23pts. 2nd Barry McCarthy 22pts.

A 9-hole competition continues each Wednesday with €3 entry fee.



LADIES GOLF

Busy schedule ahead

Lady Captain Anne Grace along with her committee have been busy planning for the ladies competitions for the months ahead. Thursday evening social golf is up and running along with the Tuesday morning ladies fun golf. We are hoping we can soon resume draws for 3 ball scramble on the Tuesday mornings.The golf calendar for the coming year will be available next week and we look forward to the golfing year ahead.

Winter League final

Our winter league final from last year can now finally take place and teams are as follows:

Team 6 “Jack Apple Twist” – 359 pts. Olive Ryan – Captain, Catherine O’Halloran, Jacinta Coman, Carmel Lowth, Helena Ryan, Hazel Quirke & Ava O’Dwyer. Team 4 “Majito” – 339pts Michele Crowe – Captain, Marie Graves, Colette O’Dwyer, Margaret King, Caroline O’Dwyer, Jenny Lawrence, Holly Fitzgerald & Molly Ryan. Team 5 “Pina Colada” – 329pts Elaine Kinane Ryan-Captain, Margurita Friday, Maura Crosse, Margaret O’Connell, Kay Crosse, Isobel Hayes, & Anne Blake. Team 1 “Manhattan” – 328pts Margaret O’Riordan – Captain, Anne Hallinan, Rose Smith, Elizabeth Hayes, Kathleen O’Neill, Mary Hickey, Maura Maher & Eleanor Taylor.



CHRISTMAS HAMPER IN MAY

Our Christmas Hamper winners are: In 1st place Lady Captain Anne Grace with 37pts. 2nd Caroline O’Dwyer with 36 pts. 3rd Pauline Walsh with 34pts. & 4th Annette Murphy with 33pts.



JUVENILES GOLF

The Juvenile coaching continues Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday with the very Popular Golf Pro Bob Hogan.



SENIORS GOLF

Seniors Golf Result of the 15-hole scramble, in 1st place Martin Quirke, Liam Ryan (Con) & Denis Ryan with 77pts. 2nd Des O’Neill, Liam Tracey & Dan Ryan with 76pts. 3rd P J Kelly Charlie Gaff