Carrick Davins GAA Club news

Carrick Davins Academy for juvenile players aged 4 to 9 age continues this Thursday at 6.30pm.

The Covid questionnaire is now on Clubzap to be filled out. All children must bring their hurley, helmet and water bottle.

Please do not attend if your child is sick or has been in contact with a positive Covid-19 case. New members are always welcome.

Training for U11, U13 and U15 players is on Saturdays at 12noon.

The club’s juvenile lotto draw jackpot wasn't won last week. Numbers drawn were: 11,12, 15, 22. One player, William O’Gorman,c/o 28 Glenview matched three numbers and won €200 each. The promoter was Chrissie McCarthy.