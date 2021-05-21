GAAGAABOX is looking for die hard Tipperary supporters

The search is now on for new households to take part in the upcoming series.

Are you a die-hard Tipperary hurling fan who loves nothing more than cheering on your county? If so, then GAAGAABox wants to hear from you.

Last year, GAAGAABox brought cameras into fans’ living rooms to show us their real time reactions to the biggest games of the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship. Bord Gáis Energy’s online series captured the agony, the ecstasy and the laughs as families from across Ireland followed their county’s progress in the championship.

It was a strange year by any measure, with matches being played behind closed doors and All-Ireland finals taking place in the heart of winter. The games may have been played in front of empty stadiums, but the series gave us a chance to see fans showing the passion, excitement and sense of humour that we’ve come to expect from GAA supporters.

Last year’s participants proved to be every bit as entertaining as the action on the pitch and the series was a huge success. It took us inside people’s living rooms as they screamed at the TV and endured the highs (and inevitable lows!) of championship hurling.

The Twomey family from Limerick raised the bar for prospective GAAGAABox participants as they cheered their county on to victory in last year’s series. Harry Twomey and his daughters Aisling, Orla and Cliodhna gave us plenty of memorable and hilarious moments to secure their place in the GAAGAABox annals.

GAAGAABox is making a welcome return in 2021 to coincide with this year’s GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship. So, the search is now on for new households to take part in the upcoming series.

Is your family a group of #HurlingToTheCore fanatics who love nothing more than flying the flag on matchday? Maybe you and your flatmates are the maddest hurling fans you know. If you think that your household has what it takes, then GAAGAABox wants to hear from you.

Bord Gáis Energy is calling on hurling-mad households to get involved in the second season of GAAGAABox, which will be hitting screens near you soon.

If you’re interested in getting involved, express your interest and send an email to hello@gaagaabox.ie.