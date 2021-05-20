Tipp ladies football team to play Cork is named

The Tipperary Ladies Senior Football team to play Cork in the opening round of the Lidl NFL in Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Friday evening next, has been named this morning ny Coach Declan Carr, and will line out as follows;



1.Lauren Fitzpatrick (Ballymacarbry), 2. Lucy Spillane (Fethard), 3. Maria Curley (Templemore), 4. Emma Cronin (Moyle Rovers), 5. Roisin Daly (Moyne/Templetouhy), 6. Caitlin Kennedy (Aherlow), 7. Elaine Kelly (Cappawhite), 8. Anna Rose Kennedy (Aherlow), 9. Elaine Fitzpatrick (Templemore), 10. Edith Carroll (Galtee Rovers/St.Pecauns), 11. Emma Morrissey (Aherlow), 12. Aishling Moloney (capt) (Cahir), 13. Cliona O’Dwyer (Brian Borus), 14. Aine Delaney (Templemore) 15. Marie Creedon (Thurles Sarsfields).



Substitutions

16. Rachel Sweeney (Holycross), 17. Niamh Hayes (Fethard), 18. Roisin Howard (Cahir), 19. Laura Dillon (Ardfinnan), 20. Courtney Lonergan (Clonmel Commercials), 21. Kate Davey (Fethard), 22. Carrie Davey (Fethard), 23. Katie Cunningham (Lattin/Cullen), 24. Laura Nagle (Ardfinnan), 25. Emer McCarthy (Galtee Rovers/St. Pecauns), 26. Angela McGuigan (Sliabh na mBan), 27. Ava Fennessy (Clonmel Commercials), 28. Ellen Moore (Moyne/Templetouhy), 29. Clodagh Horgan (Boherlahan/Dualla), 30. Aoibhe O’Shea (Mullinahone).

The game will be broadcast live on TG4 @7.30pm.