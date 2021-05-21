Cork outclass Tipp with superb second half showing

Cork 3-15

Tipperary 2-6

Cork comprehensively overcame Tipperary in the first round of the Ladies football national league at Páirc Ui Chaoimh this evening with a supber display in the second half which totally blitzed the visitors.

It had all looked good for Tipp by the half way mark, but it turned horribly wrong when Cork got a run on the side and they bagged 2-6 in the second half against just 0-2 for Tipp.

Tipperary played into a very strong breeze in the first half but by the half way mark they could be well happy with their performance.

Although Cork had showed a lot of industry and plenty of pace to their game, Tipp were matching them and Aishling Moloney had three first quarter points from frees to leave her side one in arrears at the water break - Corks scores coming from Ciara O'Sullivan, Ciara Fitzgerald, Emma O'Shea and Sadhbh O'Leary.

There had been signs though that Cork could cut loose, but within minutes of the restart, Tipperary had the ball in the Cork net when Marie Creedon was on the end of an Aisling Moloney pass and shot for goal, only to see her effort come off a Cork leg and into the net.

It was a big boost to Tipp and it was just as well they had the score because Cork replied with an Orla Finn and a goal a minute later from Sadhbh O'Leary who seemed to over-carry the ball, but got away with it.

Maria Curley in action for Tipperary

The hosts rattled off further points from Finn who was flying and Erica O'Shea, but Tipp hit back wtih a brilliant Roisin Daly goal after Emma Morrissey set her through - the Moyne Templetuohy lady's finish was exquisite.

Edith Carroll and Sadhbh O'Leary traded points before the break to make it 1-9 to 2-4 in favour of Cork and as they made their way into the break, Tipperary could certainly be happy with their showing. They had matched Cork stride for stride and apart from that segment of the second quarter when Cork had four unanswered points, Declan Carr's charges were right there in the mix.

It was a Libby Coppiner goal in the 9th minute of the second half which really took this clash beyond Tipp - the sub doing very well to turn the ball home and by the second half water break, Cork had added Orla Finn and Daire Kiely scores to lead by 2-12 to 2-6 - centre forward Emma Morrissey getting both of Tipeprary's points.

Sadly though they would be the last scores of the game for Tipp while Cork added a third goal in the 17th minute through Katie Quirke, and they could have had a few more as well on the night.

Defensively, Tipperary were torn apart in the second half, but failure to win possession further outfield cost them dearly. However, they will have learned a lot from this game and just found the pace of the Cork side too hot to handle.