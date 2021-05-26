Intermediate Camogie: Second half Galway blitz sees off Tipperary

Littlewoods Ireland National League Div. 2



Galway 2-14

Tipperary 2-07



Played on a blustery day in Athenry, Tipperary played with wind advantage in the first half.



It was Galway that got off to the better start with two early points before Jenny Grace settled Tipperary as the sides were level at the first waterbreak. Galway restarted with three further points and only for Tipp keeper Sarah Quigley making two excellent saves and a Jill Anne Quirke point from play, this lead could have been greater.



Jenny Grace then hit a curling free from right on the town sideline straight to the net giving Tipperary the lead. Galway pointed to have the sides level at half time.



In a four minute spell at the start of the second half Galway tore Tipperary to shreds scoring 2-03 without reply.

The result was probably sealed for Galway at this early stage as they also had wind advantage. Tipperary fought back into the game with a 20m free blasted to the net by Tipp’s top scorer Jenny Grace and the introduction of substitutes. Ciara Cummins, Leah Heffernan, Nicola Loughnane and Ruth Butler added some momentum to Tipperary’s play.



Courtney Ryan and Ciara Ryan dominated in the Tipperary defence during the first half with Mary Burke, Jill Anne Quirke and Claire Hogan and getting on lots of ball during the second half. Tipperary now need results to go their way next weekend and a big win against Kerry to ‘nab’ a quarter final spot.



Teams and Scorers

Tipperary: Sarah Quigley - Laura Heffernan Christina Brennan, Ciara Ryan, Margaret Quigley, Courtney Ryan, Emma Carey, Mary Burke, Caroline Browne, Roseanna O'Donnell, Jenny Grace 2-5 (C), Emily Morrissey , Jill Anne Quirke 0-1, Sinead Meagher 0-1, Claire Hogan. Subs used: Gemma Fox for Morrissey (HT), Leah Heffernan for O’Donnell (38 mins), Ciara Cummins for Meagher (42 mins), Sabrina Larkin for Browne (51 mins), Nicola Loughnane for JA Quirke (58 mins).



Galway: Laura Glynn; Sarah McCartin, Laura Ward, Ciara Donohue; Lisa Casserly, Caoimhe Mahon, Rachel Hanniffy; Mairead Burke, Tegan Canning; Molly Mannion, Ava Lynskey, Áine Keane; Cora Kenny, Mairead Dillon, Niamh Niland. Scorers – Galway: Mairead Dillon 1-3, Cora Kenny 1-1, Áine Keane 0-3 (2f), Niamh Niland 0-3, Elisha Broderick 0-1, Ava Lynskey 0-1, Molly Mannion 0-1, Tara Ruttledge 0-1.



Referee: John Horgan (Cork)



A first for St Mary’s Camogie Club

History was made on Saturday with the first ever senior inter county camogie match held in Clonmel Sports Ground. All in St Mary’s camogie and GAA club ensured that the pitch and grounds were in immaculate condition for Tipperary’s win in the Littlewoods Ireland division 1 clash with Waterford. St Mary’s Camogie Club are currently enjoying a revival with a new committee led by former All-Ireland hurling winner and Tipperary dual player Donnacha Fahy as chairperson. Donnacha along with Secretary Michael O’Reilly were delighted to host Saturday’s division 1 clash. Senior selector Carmel Bradshaw was full of praise for the club after the senior team was granted permission to train there before Saturdays game. “The pitch was in perfect condition and the club couldn’t have been any more helpful”.