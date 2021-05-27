A first for St Mary's camogie club when Tipperary played Waterford in Clonmel

History was made on Saturday last with the first-ever senior inter-county camogie match held in Clonmel Sportsfield.

All in St Mary’s camogie and GAA club ensured that the pitch and grounds were in immaculate condition for Tipperary’s win over Waterford in the Littlewoods Ireland national league division 1 clash.

St Mary’s Camogie Club is currently enjoying a revival, with a new committee led by former All-Ireland hurling winner and Tipperary dual player Donnacha Fahy as chairperson. Donnacha, along with secretary Michael O’Reilly were delighted to host Saturday’s division 1 clash.

Tipperary selector Carmel Bradshaw was full of praise for the club after the senior team was granted permission to train there before Saturday’s game.

The club has worked closely with Tipp camogie development officer Grainne O’Leary to re-establish St Mary’s camogie club after it disbanded over four years ago.

The response in the town has been brilliant, with 45 girls joined up between the age groups of U8 and U10.

The enthusiasm and work from the committee thus far has been wonderful and they are looking forward to a busy summer of camogie.

The U8s and U10s train on Saturday mornings at 10am. New members are always welcome.