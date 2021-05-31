Thurles dogs: Leah sizzles in Smoking hot Thurles sprint

Amidst a vibrant sprint scene at Thurles Greyhound Stadium, the fastest returns on Saturday last again arrived over the 330-yard distance and it was Smokey Leah (Azza Azza Azza-Smokey Zara) who topped the bill when scorching to victory in the S1 feature for evergreen greyhound sage Tommy O’Dwyer.



Without clear passage in warm events since a maiden victory back in March, the July 2019 whelp returned to the Premier following a luckless Shelbourne Park outing and a smart break from trap 5 saw her immediately contesting the lead throughout the initial exchanges.



Matching strides with Bob The Lad on the long run to the bend, the O’Dwyer pup edged clear while turning on that rival’s outer and reached the home-straight with over a length in hand. A gallant Bob The Lad did rally on the run to the line when closing his deficit but Smokey Leah was full value for her second career win. With a half length to spare, she posted 17.82 (-10) and will rise to the top grade for her next sprint outing.



Saturday’s S4 330 also saw a winner who will be on the upgrade next time as Caran Hehir’s Cant Stop Busy (Laughil Blake-Singing Hen) shed his maiden tag in emphatic fashion, finding smart improvement in a fourth career start.



The April 2019, David Flanagan trained pup, broke on level terms from trap 5 but quickest to reach full stride, gradually began to draw clear on the run to the first bend. Winning the battle for second, Keylogues Dinger followed the leader to the home-straight but Cant Stop Busy had flown and held a commanding five lengths over that rival at the line in 17.94 (-10).



Champ confirms debut promiseFastest over the 525 yards on Saturday, Michael Lonergan & Sean Mulligan’s Boleys Champ (Scolari Me Daddy-Boleys Ace) had greatly impressed with debut victory in early May and the September 2019 whelp remained unbeaten when building on the promise shown to secure A3 success in his second career outing.

Swift to stride from trap 5, the Pairic Campion trained pup immediately showed in front and crucially reached the bend with a tight one length lead over Cabra Hasty. Forcing the latter to check, the winner stretched clear to halfway and maintained a three-length advantage along the back-straight.



Rallying late on, a gallant Cabra Hasty reduced her deficit to just half a length but Boleys Champ retained ample resolve out front, posting a very smart 29.07 (-20).



That winning time only just eclipsed that of Stephanie Ryan’s Knockalton Conor (Silverhill Shay-Kitmins Denise) in the night’s earlier A3 525 as the John Byrne charge claimed a third win from his last four outings.



Finding only a moderate start from trap 3, the November 2018 whelp again displayed impressive early pace when powerfully galloping his way to a one length first bend lead. Stretching clear to halfway when pursued by Hollyhill Sonny, the latter strong runner did gamely reduce his arrears thereafter but could get no closer than a length and a half as Knockalton Conor posted 29.09 (-20).



Katie secures a Whizzing double !

The Hogg family kennels of Templemore registered a double on the night and claiming a third career win in a thrilling A1 570-yard contest, Adam Hogg’s Whizzing Katie (Droopys Jet-Volcano) timed her late challenge to a tee!



Getting to grips with her recent rise to A1 grade, the February 2019 whelp took her opportunity as a reserve and led the field on the run to the opening bend from trap 2 before joined on the outside by Breathtaking while turning.



Contesting in tight quarters, it was the latter who forced her way to the front at the top of the back-straight as Leamaneigh Scout briefly relegated Whizzing Katie to third. Never more than two lengths adrift however, the Hogg darling impressed when ranging up on the inside of the leader at the third turn but would again be tight for room.



With one last rally required in the home-straight, Whizzing Katie stayed powerfully to the line, reclaiming the lead for a neck verdict over the gallant Breathtaking in 31.54 (-20)

.

Sparking the family double in the earlier A6 525, David Hogg’s Whizzing Jet (Droopys Jet-Whizzing Josie) had shown promise in a short career start last backend but returning from a six-month break in sparkling form, the March 2019 whelp found smart progression to secure his maiden win.



Breaking just off the pace from trap 5, superior early pace saw him take command on the run to the bend and never sighting a rival thereafter, he held eight lengths over Laganore Roxy at the line in 29.49 (-20).



Also impressive over the 570-yard trip on Saturday, Joe Shanahan’s Crickleowl Stan (Ballymac Eske-Crickleowl Bee) doubled his win tally, and the hugely consistent April 2019 youngster is now gaining deserved reward for a competitive career start.

Five times a runner-up in his six previous starts, the Shanahan charge has now won two of his last three having bravely battled for a lead around the opening bends this time when pursued to the back-straight by Colmyard Pulse. A strong runner at the trip, Crickleowl Stan extended beyond halfway and eased to seven-length margin over that same rival when posting 31.56 (-20).



Next best over the 525 yards on the night, the A4 event also delivered due reward for John & Abbie Morrissey’s likeable Downbytheabbey (Skywalker Puma-Over The Limit) who secured her third career win following a brace of near misses.

Chasing Vics Vicky to the back-straight having suffered crowding at the opening bends, the January 2019 whelp impressed beyond halfway when overhauling the leader at the closing bends before staying strongly for a three-length verdict in 29.24 (-20).



Setting the standard for a warm night of action when landing the opening ON2 525, young Paddy Scally introduced another bright prospect as Cabra Diamond (Kinloch Brae-Cabra Smokey) impressed in a facile debut score.

Breaking on terms from trap 2, the June 2019 whelp repelled Flattenthecurve for a first bend lead and still had that rival in close pursuit to halfway. From that point however, Cabra Diamond drew readily clear and held eight lengths over the running on Cashel Danny in a very smart 29.39 (-20).



Closing the action, the A5 525 brought a maiden win for Alan Britton’s Cloneen Soldier (Droopys Jet-Robeen Magic) when returning from a near four month lay-off. Impressively rounding rivals at the opening bends from trap 6, the December 2018 whelp reeled-in early leader Daithis Main Man at halfway before asserting to a two and a half-length verdict in 29.40 (-20).

Also securing their first career wins, the A7 525 went to Sarah & Keith Taylor’s Swift Fellowship (Farloe Blitz-Swift Niamh) when striking the front at the opening bend before repelling Warzone Diamond by half a length in 29.74. That followed the A9 525 where Sean Fitzpatrick’s Miss Maisey (Good News-Bogger Bonnie) scored at the fourth time of asking, recovering from repeated bumping for a strong staying one and a half length verdict, posting 30.47 (-20) in game fashion.



Top Dog

In a hugely impressive career start, Boleys Champ (Scolari Me Daddy-Boleys Ace) remains unbeaten following his 29.07 (-20) display and looks an exciting early paced prospect for all connected.



Best Bitch

With a coursing dam-line, Smokey Leah (Azza Azza Azza-Smokey Zara) is warming to her track campaign and was highly impressive with pace and battling qualities in her S1 330-yard victory, posting a fast 17.82 (-10).



Most Impressive Debut

Just a sole novice contest this week but Cabra Diamond (Kinloch Brae-Cabra Smokey) impressed with a strong running style and is clearly a pup to follow over coming weeks.



One To Watch

Ava Scally’s Cabra Hasty (Kinloch Brae-Cabra Ebony) can be considered unlucky to come up against Boleys Champ in their A3 clash but the September 2019 pup still caught the eye when only going down by half a length in 29.07 (-20), without clear passage.