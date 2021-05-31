Tipperary's Tommy O'Donnell bids farewell to Thomond Park as Munster beat Cardiff Blues

There were emotional scenes at Thomond Park on Friday night, as Tipperary's Tommy O'Donnell was one of four Munster rugby players who played their final games at the Limerick venue.

CJ Stander, James Cronin and Nick McCarthy also bade farewell to Thomond Park, as Munster's bonus point 31-27 win made it three wins from four in the Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup.

The squad and management stayed on the pitch long after the final whistle to pay tribute to the departing quartet.

34-year-old Tommy O'Donnell, from Cahir, has been one of the great servants of Munster rugby in recent times and will retire at the conclusion of the Rainbow Cup.

Since his debut in 2007 he has spent his entire career in the Munster colours, making 187 appearances for the province in 14 years.

He also earned 13 caps for Ireland between 2013 and 2019.

Munster travel to Italy for a match against Zebre in the next round of the Rainbow Cup on Friday week June 11.