Busy match schedule for Swan GAA Club teams

Carrick Swan Club has received notification of some competitive matches that are sure to excite players, mentors and supporters.

The Senior hurlers are drawn with Moycarkey Borris, Eire Óg Annacarty, Holycross Ballycahil and Mullinahone in Group 2B of the County Senior Hurling League. The league commences on the weekend of June 13.

The Junior A hurlers 2020 South Junior ‘A’ final has been pencilled in for the weekend of June 19. The Juniors will play local rivals Grangemockler/Ballyneale in what’s sure to be a close encounter.

Meanwhile, the Minor (U17s) team play Eire Óg Annacarty when games resume on Monday next at Pairc na nEalaí in the inaugural South/West U17 B Football League. Throw-in will be at 7.45pm.

The U13s begin their championship season on Tuesday, June 8. They will travel to Fethard to play the home club in the U13 B and D football championship.

Next to play will be the U15s, who face Cahir in Cahir on Thursday, June 10. Throw-in will be at 7pm.

The club congratulates Owen Dunne-Harrigan on his inclusion in the 2021 Tipperary Minor hurling panel. The club wishes Owen and all his teammates the best of luck in the Munster Championship. Tipperary play Kerry in the Munster Quarter Final on July 14 in the Gaelic Grounds.

The club stresses it’s vitally important that all players pay their 2021 membership in order to be covered by GAA insurance.

It also advise players that they need to dispose of their water bottles after training in the bins provided, and not leave them behind the goals for others to pick up.

Last week’s lotto numbers were 11, 23, 25, 26. The €4,250 jackpot wasn't won. One player, Padraic O'Reilly, matched three numbers and won €200. This week's jackpot prize is €4,500.