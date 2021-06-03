All the latest golf club competition results from around County Tipperary

As golf finally gets into full flow after its recent reopening, competitions are returning to normal at all of Tipperary's golf courses.

Here we carry the most recent results from clubs throughout the south of the county.

CLONMEL

Paddy Murray Cup Qualifier

1. Christopher O’Gorman (12) & Aaron Arrigan (15) 46 pts (Leading Qualifiers);

2. Aidan Fox (9) & Declan Lonergan (18) 45 pts;

3. Colm Galvin (6) & John Kelly Jnr (7) 44 pts



4. Will McGarry (9) & Mick McGarry (13) 44 pts (b9);

5. Simon Kane (10) & Ian Condon (18) 44 pts;

6. Paddy Ryan (10) & Michael McArdle (17) 43 pts (b9);

7. Liam Kennedy (16) & John Kennedy (14) 43 pts;

8. Kevin Corry (15) & Donal Foley (15) 42 pts

SLIEVENAMON

Ladies Club

Results 23/25 May

Ladies 18 hole: 1st, Carmel Williams. (41) 30 pts

Ladies 9 hole: 1st, Kathleen Ryan (25), 17 pts; 2nd, Mai O’Brien (11), 16 pts

Ladies 12 hole scramble 27 May: 1st, Pauline Lucey (17), Eithne Cleary (22), Bridget Napier (27) 48.3 pts; 2nd, Ann Delahunty (17), Nóra Daly (30), Gabrielle Schofield (32), 49.1 pts



Gents Club

Men’s Weekend Singles

Overall winner, Anthony Norris (18) 41 pts; Gross, Paul Wynne (9) 28 pts; 2nd, Alan J Carroll (14), 37 pts (last nine).

TIPPERARY

Results

Tuesday, May 25: Open Singles Sponsored by Nellie O’Brien’s Bar, Tipperary

1st, Joe Kent (24) 46pts

2nd, Jer Dineen (19) 38 pts

3rd, Ignatius Walsh (15) 38 pts

Saturday, May 29; Open Singles Sponsored by Bennet’s SuperValu, Tipperary: 1st, Mike McCarthy (23) 44 pts; 2nd, Colm Noonan (11) 41 pts; 3rd, Brian Devlin (20) 40 pts

Sunday, May 30; Coman Cup, sponsored by Nellie’s Bar, Bansha (Padraig O’Halloran) ; 1st, James Ryan (9) 68; 2nd, Declan Danaher (28) 68; 3rd, Michael P Ryan (3) 69; Gross; Michael P Ryan (3) 72.



SENIORS

Results on Thursday, May 27:

1st; Sean Jackson, Jim Foley, Seamus Carrabine, Billy O’Reilly 84pts

2nd; John O’Donovan, John Ryan (B), Connie Hayes, Ted O’Sullivan 82pts

3rd; Michael Kinahan, Eddie Fitzgearld, Bernard Tobin, Tom Brahan 81 pts

4th; Donal Bradshaw, Enda Heffernan, Thomas Ellard, Larry Ryan 80pts

COUNTY TIPPERARY

Mens Golf Results

The results of the Matchplay leading qualifiers played over last weekend were in 1st place Joe Fitzgerald (15) 42pts. 2nd Oisin Slattery (8) 14pts, 3rd Paddy Fitzgerald (9) 39pts, 4th Brian Sheedy (18) 39pts. Qualifiers for the Matchplay are from 33pts plus 3 players with 32pts.The draw will be posted on the notice board.

The result of the singles stableford also held last weekend are as follows: 1st Darren O’Reilly (26) 37pts, 2nd Darren Hayes (8) 36pts, Gross Andrey Rangelov (6) 33pts, 3rd Darren Clearly (21) 36pts, 4th John Hadnett (12) 35pts.



Ladies Golf

The Ladies had a 9 hole qualifier on Tuesday May 25, the winners were 1st Margaret Ryan (10) 22pts, 2nd Margaret O’Connell (9) 19pts, 3rd Niamh Chadwick (16) -13pts.The winners of the 18 hole competition held on May 23, & 26, were Sheena Ryan (25) 40pts, 2nd Geraldine Ryan (29) 36pts, 3rd Catherine O’Halloran (41) 33pts. The first mixed scramble of 2021 kindly sponsored by O’ Dwyer Steel Dundrum, took place on Thursday evening with unfavourable weather conditions, but that didn’t stop any of our 23 teams taking part. The winners were Isobel and Michael Hayes with PJ Collins on 28.6, 2nd were none other than our Captains, Lady Captain Anne Grace, Captain Tony Reade playing with handicap secretary with Tony Corcoran 28.9, 3rd place went to Marie & Diarmuid O’Connor with Johnny Maher 29.9. 4th Anne Hallinan, Des O’Neill and Patsy O’Connor 30.8.

Scramble on Thursday June 24.

Tuesday morning and Thursday evening social golf continues with a 9 hole qualifier on Wednesday June 9, and second medal competition on Sunday June 13, and Wednesday June 16th which is our Claret Jug and this competition is strokeplay.



Seniors Golf

Winners of a 15-hole Scramble were:

In 1st place Gerry Maher, Jim Kinsella, Dave Fitzgerald & Dick Hennessey with 83pts. (back 9) 2nd Des O’Neill, Diarmuid O’Connor & Liam Jones with 83pts. (79+4). 3rd John Grogan, Pat O’Gorman, Liam Ryan (Cashel) & Denis McCarthy with 82pts.



Speed-Golf Competition

A Speed-golf competition organised by Bob Hogan took place on Thursday May 27, over 7 holes. In 1st place Hugh Maher & Liam O’Connor, in a time of 21 minutes and 34 shots a speed-golf score of 55. 2nd John Hadnett & Kevin Fitzgerald 23 min and 34 shots = 57. Fastest time Owen Graves & Cian Carroll 20:17.

CARRICK-ON-SUIR

Results

18 Hole Stableford Blue Tees: 1. Robert Kennedy (16) 41pts; 2 Robbie Power (16) 40pts; Gross Michael Greene (-1) 36pts; 4. David C Power (21) 38pts

Open 18 Hole Stableford White Tees

1 Michael Aulsberry (15) 39pts c/b

9 Hole Stableford White Tees

1 Louis Dowley (10) 22pts; 2 Tom Murray (10) 21pts c/b; 3 Stephen Bourke (8) 21pts

Ladies 18 Hole Stableford

1. Ann Maxwell 33 pts; 2 Caroline Murphy 31 pts; Gross Connie Walsh 15 gross pts

Ladies 9 Hole Stableford

1 Helen Power 15 pts c/b; 2 May Kennedy 15pts c/b