Tipperary “Gaelic for Mothers and Others” - off to a great start and having fun Cahir

Although last Friday was a miserable and damp evening in Duneske the launch of Cahir Ladies Football Clubs ‘Gaelic for Mothers and Others’ got off to a great start with a sizable group of ladies turning up for the challenge. The Club made history with the commencement of this ‘Gaelic for Mothers and Others’ grade of football.

More ladies are expected to join in next week. Local lady Sarah Fitzgerald was appointed Team Captain on the evening and thanks to Sarah for her recruitment skills. Club Chairman Liam Shinnick was delighted with the response and said “there is a great mixture of ex players and others that will make for an interesting and exciting team and we can now take it forward from here”.

Ronan Kenny from the ‘Gaelic for Mothers and Others’ Initiative that is running in Roscrea dropped in to attend the launch and said “Unlike Cahir unfortunately there is no club for ladies football here in the Roscrea locality so we are hoping to use G4MO as the first step on an exciting journey to introduce the sport to the town. We are working with the Tipperary LGFA to get coaches into the schools to give them a chance to try the sport and the hope is to have a club established in 2022.



We will be keeping close contact with Cahir G4MO and are planning to host them here in Roscrea sometime in the near future. It is an occasion I look forward to with great optimism and believe it could be a unique opportunity to form a special connection between two communities from both ends of the premier county!

Well done to all involved, a great way to keep fit for Mothers and Others!



Training continues in Cahir on the middle pitch of Duneske every Friday night at 8pm. Spread the word, all are welcome.