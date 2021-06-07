Important weekend for Tipperary ladies footballers and camogie players

Aishling Moloney is helped off the field in the clash with Dublin on Saturday last watched by team Manager Declan Carr
Two big games on the horizon
Tipperary's ladies footballers and senior camogie face a very important weekend with two major games on the horizon.
The camogie ladies will play the Littlewoods Ireland league semi-final against a very fancied Kilkenny side. And, they must face them in their own backyard in Nowlan Park - a daunting task for Bill Mullaney's charges.
Meanwhile, the ladies footballers will try to reverse their season trend when they meet Westmeath in a division 1 relegation play-off. Tipp have shipped heavy defeats in their three outings in the Lidl league and must try to arrest the slide when they encounter Westmeath. They may have to achieve this without the service of Aishling Moloney and Emma Morrissey, both of whom were injured in their clash wtih Dublin at the weekend.
It's going to be a big week for the two ladies teams as they ready themselves for the challenges.
