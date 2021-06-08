Tipperary Community Games news

There is good news this week for Fethard following the National Community Games AGM held via Zoom on, Saturday, May 29, when our local and Tipperary Community Games County Chairman, Micheál Maher, was elected on to the National Activities Committee. (Photo of Micheal to follow)

Micheál has accomplished trojan work since he became chairman of both Area and County Community Games, and it is a great honour to be elected to the National Activities Committee. We congratulate Micheál and wish him the very best of luck in his new role. We are hoping to have confirmation of some physical events in the not-too-distant future depending on what Covid 19 restrictions will allow.

We also wish a speedy recovery to Eleanor McCahill, Tipperary Town following her recent injury.

The following are the Area Qualifiers in the Virtual Events. Judging at County Level is currently taking place.

U8 Girls Art

Ciara Boylan and Roisin Rice Ballingarry

Méabh O'Donnell, Boherlahan-Dualla

Molly Carey and Nancy Commins, Mullinahone

U8 Boys Art

Oran Crosse, Boherlahan-Dualla

Charlie O'Flynn, Fethard-Killusty

Kyle Corcoran, Upperchurch-Drombane



U10 Girls Art

Emma Lonergan, Moycarkey-Borris

Aoibhinn Rice and Rachel Tye Ballingarry

Clodagh Fitzgerald, Boherlahan-Dualla

Aoife Dwyer , St-Flannans

Amelia Ryan, Thurles

Emma Barrett, Mullinahone

Isabelle Ryan, Cashel-Rosegreen

Caoimhe Pollard, Gortnahoe-Glengoole



U10 Boys Art

Conor Gleeson, Gortnahoe-Glengoole

Robert Long, Newport



U12 Girls Art

Hannah Murray and Sarah Tye, Ballingarry

Emily Lynch, Boherlahan-Dualla

Sophie Moynihan, Boherlahan-Dualla

Doireann Dwyer and Sinéad Maxwell, St-Flannans

Anna Lanigan, Gortnahoe-Glengoole

Nina Donnellan and Emily Humphreys Newport

Caoimhe Ryan Holycross-Ballycahill



U12 Boys Art

Dara Crosse, Boherlahan-Dualla

Oliver O'Flynn, Fethard-Killusty

Bobby Gleeson, St-Flannans

Paul Brett, Upperchurch-Drombane

Eoin Pollard, Thurles

Ben Stapleton Gortnahoe-Glengoole

Seán O'Bioragra Newport

Éamon Ó'Bioragra, Newport



U14 Girls Art

Abbie Phelan Boherlahan-Dualla

Cara Cummins New-Inn-Knockgraffon

Kyla Doyle and Marie Shanahan St-Flannans

Tara Pollard Thurles

Emily Briggs Newport

U14 Boys Art

Colin Murray, Ballingarry

Rory Crosse, Boherlahan-Dualla

Ronan Gleeson and Shane Gleeson, Gortnahoe Glengoole.



U16 Girls Art

Keeva O'Shea, Newport

U10 Girls Handwriting

Rachel Tye Ballingarry

Zoe Thompson Fethard-Killusty

Leah Young Roscrea

Sarah Healy and Michelle Larkin St-Flannans

Caoimhe Pollard Gortnahoe-Glengoole



U10 Boys Handwriting

Donnacha Gleeson and Danny Nolan St-Flannans

Bobby Power and Lance-Harry Vaughan, Mullinahone

Conor Gleeson, Gortnahoe-Glengoole

U12 Girls Handwriting

Sarah Whelan, Powerstown-Lisronagh

Orla Boylan and Sarah Tye Ballingarry

Sarah Stafford, New-Inn-Knockgraffon

Doireann Dwyer and Sinéad Maxwell, St-Flannans

Aoife O'Donnell, Boherlahan-Dualla

Aisling Cleary and Anna Lanigan, Gortnahoe-Glengoole

Sally Power, Mullinahone



U12 Boys Handwriting

Dara Crosse, Boherlahan-Dualla

Joe Purcell, Fethard-Killusty

Conor Nolan, St-Flannans

Ivan O'Reilly and Ben Stapleton, Gortnahoe-Glengoole

Ronan Devitt, Cashel-Rosegreen



U10 Girls model making

Róisín Norton, Ballingarry



U10 Boys model making

Matthew Meagher, Ballingarry



U12 Girls model making

Doireann Dwyer, St-Flannans



U12 Boys model making

Eoin Pollard, Thurles

Ned Commins, Mullinahone



U14 Girls model making

Marie Shanahan, St-Flannans

Tara Pollard, Thurles



U12 recitation

Maria Stapleton, Moycarkey-Borris

Rachel Hodgins St-Flannans

Eoin Pollard and Amelia Ryan, Thurles



U16 recitation

Grace Heaney, New-Inn-Knockgraffon

Fiona Barry, Fethard-Killusty

Sean Brett, Upperchurch-Drombane

Cáit Browne, Holycross-Ballycahill

Tara Pollard, Thurles

Katelyn Barry, Cashel-Rosegreen



U12 Singing

Neala Graham, Roscrea

Mai Griffin, Upperchurch-Drombane

Eoin Pollard, Thurles

Jay Scott, Mullinahone

Mark Donohoe, Newport



U16 Singing

Emily McGrath New-Inn-Knockgraffon

Darragh Ryan St-Flannans

Liam Brett Upperchurch-Drombane

Tara Pollard Thurles

Katelyn Barry Cashel-Rosegreen

Ciara Gleeson Gortnahoe-Glengoole

U12 Dance

Ciara Boylan, Ballingarry

Dylan Delahunty and Erin Delahunty, Moyne-Templetouhy

Eoin Pollard, Thurles

Maisie Coffey-Jones, Newport



U16 Dance

Leah Delahunty, Moyne-Templetouhy

Tara Pollard, Thurles



U12 Music

Aoife Timmons and Orlaith Timmons, Moycarkey-Borris

Niall Fitzgerald, Boherlahan-Dualla

Áine Browne, Holycross-Ballycahill

Méabh Lyons and Charlotte Roe, Roscrea

Eoin Pollard and Amelia Ryan Thurles

Sally Power, Mullinahone

U16 Music

Tara Pollard, Thurles

Ellie Franklin and Joe Franklin, Powerstown-Lisronagh

Damien O'Brien, Newport

Fionn Ivors, Boherlahan-Dualla

Emily McGrath, New-Inn-Knockgraffon

Leanne Doherty and Isabella Roe, Roscrea

Marie Shanahan, St-Flannans

Sarah Brett, Upperchurch-Drombane

Cáit Browne and Áine Browne, Holycross-Ballycahill