Tipperary Community Games news

Area Qualifiers in the Virtual Events are named
There is good news this week for Fethard following the National Community Games AGM held via Zoom on, Saturday, May 29, when our local and Tipperary Community Games County Chairman, Micheál Maher, was elected on to the National Activities Committee. (Photo of Micheal to follow)
Micheál has accomplished trojan work since he became chairman of both Area and County Community Games, and it is a great honour to be elected to the National Activities Committee. We congratulate Micheál and wish him the very best of luck in his new role. We are hoping to have confirmation of some physical events in the not-too-distant future depending on what Covid 19 restrictions will allow.
We also wish a speedy recovery to Eleanor McCahill, Tipperary Town following her recent injury.
The following are the Area Qualifiers in the Virtual Events. Judging at County Level is currently taking place.
U8 Girls Art
Ciara Boylan and Roisin Rice Ballingarry
Méabh O'Donnell, Boherlahan-Dualla
Molly Carey and Nancy Commins, Mullinahone
U8 Boys Art
Oran Crosse, Boherlahan-Dualla
Charlie O'Flynn, Fethard-Killusty
Kyle Corcoran, Upperchurch-Drombane
U10 Girls Art
Emma Lonergan, Moycarkey-Borris
Aoibhinn Rice and Rachel Tye Ballingarry
Clodagh Fitzgerald, Boherlahan-Dualla
Aoife Dwyer , St-Flannans
Amelia Ryan, Thurles
Emma Barrett, Mullinahone
Isabelle Ryan, Cashel-Rosegreen
Caoimhe Pollard, Gortnahoe-Glengoole
U10 Boys Art
Conor Gleeson, Gortnahoe-Glengoole
Robert Long, Newport
U12 Girls Art
Hannah Murray and Sarah Tye, Ballingarry
Emily Lynch, Boherlahan-Dualla
Sophie Moynihan, Boherlahan-Dualla
Doireann Dwyer and Sinéad Maxwell, St-Flannans
Anna Lanigan, Gortnahoe-Glengoole
Nina Donnellan and Emily Humphreys Newport
Caoimhe Ryan Holycross-Ballycahill
U12 Boys Art
Dara Crosse, Boherlahan-Dualla
Oliver O'Flynn, Fethard-Killusty
Bobby Gleeson, St-Flannans
Paul Brett, Upperchurch-Drombane
Eoin Pollard, Thurles
Ben Stapleton Gortnahoe-Glengoole
Seán O'Bioragra Newport
Éamon Ó'Bioragra, Newport
U14 Girls Art
Abbie Phelan Boherlahan-Dualla
Cara Cummins New-Inn-Knockgraffon
Kyla Doyle and Marie Shanahan St-Flannans
Tara Pollard Thurles
Emily Briggs Newport
U14 Boys Art
Colin Murray, Ballingarry
Rory Crosse, Boherlahan-Dualla
Ronan Gleeson and Shane Gleeson, Gortnahoe Glengoole.
U16 Girls Art
Keeva O'Shea, Newport
U10 Girls Handwriting
Rachel Tye Ballingarry
Zoe Thompson Fethard-Killusty
Leah Young Roscrea
Sarah Healy and Michelle Larkin St-Flannans
Caoimhe Pollard Gortnahoe-Glengoole
U10 Boys Handwriting
Donnacha Gleeson and Danny Nolan St-Flannans
Bobby Power and Lance-Harry Vaughan, Mullinahone
Conor Gleeson, Gortnahoe-Glengoole
U12 Girls Handwriting
Sarah Whelan, Powerstown-Lisronagh
Orla Boylan and Sarah Tye Ballingarry
Sarah Stafford, New-Inn-Knockgraffon
Doireann Dwyer and Sinéad Maxwell, St-Flannans
Aoife O'Donnell, Boherlahan-Dualla
Aisling Cleary and Anna Lanigan, Gortnahoe-Glengoole
Sally Power, Mullinahone
U12 Boys Handwriting
Dara Crosse, Boherlahan-Dualla
Joe Purcell, Fethard-Killusty
Conor Nolan, St-Flannans
Ivan O'Reilly and Ben Stapleton, Gortnahoe-Glengoole
Ronan Devitt, Cashel-Rosegreen
U10 Girls model making
Róisín Norton, Ballingarry
U10 Boys model making
Matthew Meagher, Ballingarry
U12 Girls model making
Doireann Dwyer, St-Flannans
U12 Boys model making
Eoin Pollard, Thurles
Ned Commins, Mullinahone
U14 Girls model making
Marie Shanahan, St-Flannans
Tara Pollard, Thurles
U12 recitation
Maria Stapleton, Moycarkey-Borris
Rachel Hodgins St-Flannans
Eoin Pollard and Amelia Ryan, Thurles
U16 recitation
Grace Heaney, New-Inn-Knockgraffon
Fiona Barry, Fethard-Killusty
Sean Brett, Upperchurch-Drombane
Cáit Browne, Holycross-Ballycahill
Tara Pollard, Thurles
Katelyn Barry, Cashel-Rosegreen
U12 Singing
Neala Graham, Roscrea
Mai Griffin, Upperchurch-Drombane
Eoin Pollard, Thurles
Jay Scott, Mullinahone
Mark Donohoe, Newport
U16 Singing
Emily McGrath New-Inn-Knockgraffon
Darragh Ryan St-Flannans
Liam Brett Upperchurch-Drombane
Tara Pollard Thurles
Katelyn Barry Cashel-Rosegreen
Ciara Gleeson Gortnahoe-Glengoole
U12 Dance
Ciara Boylan, Ballingarry
Dylan Delahunty and Erin Delahunty, Moyne-Templetouhy
Eoin Pollard, Thurles
Maisie Coffey-Jones, Newport
U16 Dance
Leah Delahunty, Moyne-Templetouhy
Tara Pollard, Thurles
U12 Music
Aoife Timmons and Orlaith Timmons, Moycarkey-Borris
Niall Fitzgerald, Boherlahan-Dualla
Áine Browne, Holycross-Ballycahill
Méabh Lyons and Charlotte Roe, Roscrea
Eoin Pollard and Amelia Ryan Thurles
Sally Power, Mullinahone
U16 Music
Tara Pollard, Thurles
Ellie Franklin and Joe Franklin, Powerstown-Lisronagh
Damien O'Brien, Newport
Fionn Ivors, Boherlahan-Dualla
Emily McGrath, New-Inn-Knockgraffon
Leanne Doherty and Isabella Roe, Roscrea
Marie Shanahan, St-Flannans
Sarah Brett, Upperchurch-Drombane
Cáit Browne and Áine Browne, Holycross-Ballycahill
