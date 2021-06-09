Check out all your Tipperary GAA fixtures here

Enda Meagher sends this ball in for Rathdowney Errill against Brian Leonard, Kilcormac-Killoughey who breaks his hurley in the challenge in the Leinster Club SHC at O'Connor Park.Picture: Alf Harvey.

GAA games are back on again in Tipperary from this week

Reporter:

Noel Dundon

With games back on again, you can see here when your club is playing 

See all the GAA fixtures for County Tipperary below:

CM SIGNS Mid Tipperary Cahill Cup 2021
Wed, 09 Jun, Venue: Clonakenny, (Preliminary Round), Clonakenny V Thurles Sarsfields 20:00, Ref: Seamus Delaney
Wed, 09 Jun, Venue: Littleton, (Preliminary Round), Loughmore-Castleiney V Moycarkey-Borris 20:00, Ref: Kevin Jordan

Senior Football League 2021
Tue, 08 Jun, Venue: Newcastle, (Round 1), Clonmel Commercials V Ardfinnan 20:00, Ref: Sean Lonergan
Wed, 09 Jun, Venue: Monroe, (Round 1), Killenaule V Ballyporeen 20:00, Ref: Michael Kennedy
Wed, 09 Jun, Venue: Ned Hall Park, (Round 1), Cahir V Kilsheelan-Kilcash 20:00, Ref: Derek O Mahoney
Tue, 15 Jun, Venue: Ardfinnan, (Round 2), Ballyporeen V Moyle Rovers 19:30, Ref: TBC
Tue, 15 Jun, Venue: Clogheen, (Round 2), Ardfinnan V Cahir 19:30, Ref: TBC

South Tipperary Junior B Hurling 2020 Championship
Sat, 12 Jun, Venue: Monroe, (Rd 1), Carrick Swan V Marlfield 19:30, Ref: Keith Delahunty
Sat, 12 Jun, Venue: Goatenbridge, (Rd 1), Cahir V St Mary's 19:30, Ref: Martin Doyle

West Tipperary Intermediate Football
Wed, 09 Jun, Venue: New Inn, (Semi-Final), Rockwell Rovers V Golden-Kilfeacle 20:00, Ref: Paddy Russell

West Tipperary Junior 'B' Hurling Group 1
Wed, 09 Jun, Venue: Leahy Park Cashel, (Semi-Final), Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Clonoulty/Rossmore 19:30, Ref: Padraig Skeffington

FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 1 (A)
Sat, 12 Jun, Venue: Borrisoleigh, (Round 1), Borris-Ileigh V Kilruane MacDonaghs 19:00, Ref: Peter Carroll
Tue, 15 Jun, Venue: Toomevara, (Round 1), Loughmore-Castleiney V Toomevara 19:30, Ref: John Mc Cormack

FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 1 (B)
Sat, 12 Jun, Venue: Roscrea, (Round 1), Roscrea V Nenagh ire g 18:00, Ref: Alan Tierney
Sun, 13 Jun, Venue: Templemore, (Round 1), JK Brackens V Thurles Sarsfields 12:00, Ref: Sean Everard

FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 2 (A)
Thu, 10 Jun, Venue: The Ragg, (Round 1), Drom-Inch V Upperchurch-Drombane 20:00, Ref: Seamus Delaney
Sat, 12 Jun, Venue: Clonoulty, (Round 1), Kildangan V Clonoulty/Rossmore 18:30, Ref: Michael Kennedy

FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 2 (B)
Sun, 13 Jun, Venue: Annacarty, (Round 1), ire g Annacarty/Donohill V Holycross/Ballycahill 12:00, Ref: Phil Ryan
Sun, 13 Jun, Venue: Littleton, (Round 1), Moycarkey-Borris V Carrick Swan 12:00, Ref: John Dooley

FBD Insurance - County Hurling League Group 3 (A)
Sun, 13 Jun, Venue: Newport, (Round 1), Newport V Sean Treacys 12:00, Ref: Philip Kelly
Tue, 15 Jun, Venue: Clonakenny, (Round 1), Silvermines V Clonakenny 19:30, Ref: John Butler

FBD Insurance - County Hurling League Group 3 (B)
Sat, 12 Jun, Venue: Killenaule, (Round 1), Killenaule V St Mary's 19:00, Ref: Paddy Ivors
Sun, 13 Jun, Venue: Gortnahoe, (Round 1), Gortnahoe-Glengoole V Cashel King Cormacs 12:00, Ref: Tom Mc Grath

FBD Insurance - County Hurling League Group 3 (C)
Sat, 12 Jun, Venue: Portroe, (Round 1), Lorrha-Dorrha V Portroe 19:00, Ref: Conor Doyle
Sun, 13 Jun, Venue: Ballina, (Round 1), Ballina V Templederry Kenyons 12:00, Ref: Ger Morris

FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 4 (A)
Sun, 13 Jun, Venue: O Sullivan Park Ballingarry, (Round 1), Ballingarry V Kilsheelan-Kilcash 12:00, Ref: Paul Guinan
Sun, 13 Jun, Venue: Cappawhite, (Round 1), Cappawhite V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 12:00, Ref: Padraig Skeffington

FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 4 (B)
Sun, 13 Jun, Venue: Goatenbridge, (Round 1), Ballybacon/Grange V Moyle Rovers 12:00, Ref: Brian Tyrell
Sun, 13 Jun, Venue: Golden, (Round 1), Golden-Kilfeacle V Arravale Rovers 12:00, Ref: David Ryan

FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 4 (C)
Fri, 11 Jun, Venue: Clonoulty, (Round 1), Drom-Inch V Clonoulty/Rossmore 20:00, Ref: Noel Cosgrave
Sat, 12 Jun, Venue: Moneygall, (Round 1), Ballinahinch V Moneygall 19:30, Ref: Shane Hodgins

FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 4 (D)
Sun, 13 Jun, Venue: Ballinderry, (Round 1), Shannon Rovers V Borrisokane 12:00, Ref: Ger Fitzpatrick
Sun, 13 Jun, Venue: Templetuohy, (Round 1), Moyne/Templetuohy V Boherlahan Dualla 12:00, Ref: Tom Loughnane

South/West U17AFL Group A
Mon, 14 Jun, Venue: Solohead, (2), Cappawhite Gaels V Killenaule 19:45, Ref: John Ryan (bob)
Mon, 14 Jun, Venue: Clonmel Sportsfield, (2), Clonmel Commercials V Knockmealdown Gaels 19:45, Ref: TBC

South/West U17AFL Group B
Mon, 14 Jun, Venue: rosegreen , (2), Rockwell/Rosegreen V Kilsheelan-Kilcash 19:45, Ref: David Grogan
Mon, 14 Jun, Venue: Monroe, (2), Moyle Rovers V Clonmel g 19:45, Ref: TBC

South/west U17BFL Group A
Mon, 14 Jun, Venue: Fethard GAA Park, (2), Fethard V Grangemockler Ballyneale 19:45, Ref: TBC
Mon, 14 Jun, Venue: Clonoulty, (2), Clonoulty/Rossmore V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 19:45, Ref: Padraig Skeffington

South/West U17BFL Group B
Mon, 14 Jun, Venue: Golden, (2), Golden-Kilfeacle V Ardfinnan 19:45, Ref: Michael Duffy
Mon, 14 Jun, Venue: Annacarty, (2), ire g Annacarty/Donohill V St Patrick's 19:45, Ref: Seanie Peters

