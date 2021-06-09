Check out all your Tipperary GAA fixtures here

GAA games are back on again in Tipperary from this week
With games back on again, you can see here when your club is playing
See all the GAA fixtures for County Tipperary below:
CM SIGNS Mid Tipperary Cahill Cup 2021
Wed, 09 Jun, Venue: Clonakenny, (Preliminary Round), Clonakenny V Thurles Sarsfields 20:00, Ref: Seamus Delaney
Wed, 09 Jun, Venue: Littleton, (Preliminary Round), Loughmore-Castleiney V Moycarkey-Borris 20:00, Ref: Kevin Jordan
Senior Football League 2021
Tue, 08 Jun, Venue: Newcastle, (Round 1), Clonmel Commercials V Ardfinnan 20:00, Ref: Sean Lonergan
Wed, 09 Jun, Venue: Monroe, (Round 1), Killenaule V Ballyporeen 20:00, Ref: Michael Kennedy
Wed, 09 Jun, Venue: Ned Hall Park, (Round 1), Cahir V Kilsheelan-Kilcash 20:00, Ref: Derek O Mahoney
Tue, 15 Jun, Venue: Ardfinnan, (Round 2), Ballyporeen V Moyle Rovers 19:30, Ref: TBC
Tue, 15 Jun, Venue: Clogheen, (Round 2), Ardfinnan V Cahir 19:30, Ref: TBC
South Tipperary Junior B Hurling 2020 Championship
Sat, 12 Jun, Venue: Monroe, (Rd 1), Carrick Swan V Marlfield 19:30, Ref: Keith Delahunty
Sat, 12 Jun, Venue: Goatenbridge, (Rd 1), Cahir V St Mary's 19:30, Ref: Martin Doyle
West Tipperary Intermediate Football
Wed, 09 Jun, Venue: New Inn, (Semi-Final), Rockwell Rovers V Golden-Kilfeacle 20:00, Ref: Paddy Russell
West Tipperary Junior 'B' Hurling Group 1
Wed, 09 Jun, Venue: Leahy Park Cashel, (Semi-Final), Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Clonoulty/Rossmore 19:30, Ref: Padraig Skeffington
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 1 (A)
Sat, 12 Jun, Venue: Borrisoleigh, (Round 1), Borris-Ileigh V Kilruane MacDonaghs 19:00, Ref: Peter Carroll
Tue, 15 Jun, Venue: Toomevara, (Round 1), Loughmore-Castleiney V Toomevara 19:30, Ref: John Mc Cormack
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 1 (B)
Sat, 12 Jun, Venue: Roscrea, (Round 1), Roscrea V Nenagh ire g 18:00, Ref: Alan Tierney
Sun, 13 Jun, Venue: Templemore, (Round 1), JK Brackens V Thurles Sarsfields 12:00, Ref: Sean Everard
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 2 (A)
Thu, 10 Jun, Venue: The Ragg, (Round 1), Drom-Inch V Upperchurch-Drombane 20:00, Ref: Seamus Delaney
Sat, 12 Jun, Venue: Clonoulty, (Round 1), Kildangan V Clonoulty/Rossmore 18:30, Ref: Michael Kennedy
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 2 (B)
Sun, 13 Jun, Venue: Annacarty, (Round 1), ire g Annacarty/Donohill V Holycross/Ballycahill 12:00, Ref: Phil Ryan
Sun, 13 Jun, Venue: Littleton, (Round 1), Moycarkey-Borris V Carrick Swan 12:00, Ref: John Dooley
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League Group 3 (A)
Sun, 13 Jun, Venue: Newport, (Round 1), Newport V Sean Treacys 12:00, Ref: Philip Kelly
Tue, 15 Jun, Venue: Clonakenny, (Round 1), Silvermines V Clonakenny 19:30, Ref: John Butler
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League Group 3 (B)
Sat, 12 Jun, Venue: Killenaule, (Round 1), Killenaule V St Mary's 19:00, Ref: Paddy Ivors
Sun, 13 Jun, Venue: Gortnahoe, (Round 1), Gortnahoe-Glengoole V Cashel King Cormacs 12:00, Ref: Tom Mc Grath
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League Group 3 (C)
Sat, 12 Jun, Venue: Portroe, (Round 1), Lorrha-Dorrha V Portroe 19:00, Ref: Conor Doyle
Sun, 13 Jun, Venue: Ballina, (Round 1), Ballina V Templederry Kenyons 12:00, Ref: Ger Morris
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 4 (A)
Sun, 13 Jun, Venue: O Sullivan Park Ballingarry, (Round 1), Ballingarry V Kilsheelan-Kilcash 12:00, Ref: Paul Guinan
Sun, 13 Jun, Venue: Cappawhite, (Round 1), Cappawhite V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 12:00, Ref: Padraig Skeffington
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 4 (B)
Sun, 13 Jun, Venue: Goatenbridge, (Round 1), Ballybacon/Grange V Moyle Rovers 12:00, Ref: Brian Tyrell
Sun, 13 Jun, Venue: Golden, (Round 1), Golden-Kilfeacle V Arravale Rovers 12:00, Ref: David Ryan
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 4 (C)
Fri, 11 Jun, Venue: Clonoulty, (Round 1), Drom-Inch V Clonoulty/Rossmore 20:00, Ref: Noel Cosgrave
Sat, 12 Jun, Venue: Moneygall, (Round 1), Ballinahinch V Moneygall 19:30, Ref: Shane Hodgins
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 4 (D)
Sun, 13 Jun, Venue: Ballinderry, (Round 1), Shannon Rovers V Borrisokane 12:00, Ref: Ger Fitzpatrick
Sun, 13 Jun, Venue: Templetuohy, (Round 1), Moyne/Templetuohy V Boherlahan Dualla 12:00, Ref: Tom Loughnane
South/West U17AFL Group A
Mon, 14 Jun, Venue: Solohead, (2), Cappawhite Gaels V Killenaule 19:45, Ref: John Ryan (bob)
Mon, 14 Jun, Venue: Clonmel Sportsfield, (2), Clonmel Commercials V Knockmealdown Gaels 19:45, Ref: TBC
South/West U17AFL Group B
Mon, 14 Jun, Venue: rosegreen , (2), Rockwell/Rosegreen V Kilsheelan-Kilcash 19:45, Ref: David Grogan
Mon, 14 Jun, Venue: Monroe, (2), Moyle Rovers V Clonmel g 19:45, Ref: TBC
South/west U17BFL Group A
Mon, 14 Jun, Venue: Fethard GAA Park, (2), Fethard V Grangemockler Ballyneale 19:45, Ref: TBC
Mon, 14 Jun, Venue: Clonoulty, (2), Clonoulty/Rossmore V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 19:45, Ref: Padraig Skeffington
South/West U17BFL Group B
Mon, 14 Jun, Venue: Golden, (2), Golden-Kilfeacle V Ardfinnan 19:45, Ref: Michael Duffy
Mon, 14 Jun, Venue: Annacarty, (2), ire g Annacarty/Donohill V St Patrick's 19:45, Ref: Seanie Peters
More News
“SuperHomes” is the existing residential division of energy adviser and social enterprise Tipperary Energy Agency.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.