Appeal made on the long-awaited return of juvenile GAA in Tipperary

Tomas de Londras, cathaoirleach of Coiste na nOg in Tipperary has requested people to follow all the Covid-19 guidelines when they are attending games or training practice; to socially distance while watching training/matches and to please wear masks at least entering and leaving pitches.

“It is important to remain vigilant to ensure our boys and girls can continue to play games,” he says.

“Our U11 programme of hurling and football is run by each division under guidelines set down by County Coiste na nOg.

“These games, which are non-competitive, will be refereed by young referees.

“Please ensure these young referees are protected from any form of abuse from the sideline and I expect any such bad behaviour will be reported to the divisional chairperson, who will deal with it.

“There will be serious consequences for individuals and clubs if any such behaviour occurs.

“Please remember you are dealing with very young boys and girls playing at this age and all we want them to do is enjoy their hurling and football.”