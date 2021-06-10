The GAA pitches in south Tipperary are busy again with club matches

GAA club matches in south Tipperary resumed this week, with games in the Clonmel Oil senior football league.

In one of those games county champions Clonmel Commercials defeated Ardfinnan by 0-12 to 1-8 in Newcastle with the help of a late Jamie Peters point.

The action continues with the following games this weekend and early next week -

SATURDAY JUNE 12

Clonmel Oil Junior B Hurling 2020 Championship Round 1

Goatenbridge 7:30 Cahir V St Mary’s (E.T. if Necessary)

Referee: Martin Doyle

Monroe 7:30 Carrick Swan V Marlfield (E.T. if Necessary).

TUESDAY JUNE 15

Clonmel Oil Senior Football League 2021

Round 2 Clogheen 7:30 Ardfinnan V Cahir.

Ardfinnan 7:30 Ballyporeen V Moyle Rovers

WEDNESDAY JUNE 16

Clonmel Oil Senior Football League 2021

Round 2 Fethard GAA Park 7:30 Kilsheelan-Kilcash V Killenaule

Clonmel Oil South Tipperary Junior B Hurling 2020 Championship Semi-finals

Monroe 7:30 Clerihan V Carrick Swan or Marlfield (E.T. if Necessary)

Ned Hall Park 8pm Moyle Rovers V Cahir or St Mary’s (E.T.).