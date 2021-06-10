The GAA pitches in south Tipperary are busy again with club matches

Jamie Peters struck late for Clonmel Commercials in their Clonmel Oil senior football league game against Ardfinnan
GAA club matches in south Tipperary resumed this week, with games in the Clonmel Oil senior football league.
In one of those games county champions Clonmel Commercials defeated Ardfinnan by 0-12 to 1-8 in Newcastle with the help of a late Jamie Peters point.
The action continues with the following games this weekend and early next week -
SATURDAY JUNE 12
Clonmel Oil Junior B Hurling 2020 Championship Round 1
Goatenbridge 7:30 Cahir V St Mary’s (E.T. if Necessary)
Referee: Martin Doyle
Monroe 7:30 Carrick Swan V Marlfield (E.T. if Necessary).
TUESDAY JUNE 15
Clonmel Oil Senior Football League 2021
Round 2 Clogheen 7:30 Ardfinnan V Cahir.
Ardfinnan 7:30 Ballyporeen V Moyle Rovers
WEDNESDAY JUNE 16
Clonmel Oil Senior Football League 2021
Round 2 Fethard GAA Park 7:30 Kilsheelan-Kilcash V Killenaule
Clonmel Oil South Tipperary Junior B Hurling 2020 Championship Semi-finals
Monroe 7:30 Clerihan V Carrick Swan or Marlfield (E.T. if Necessary)
Ned Hall Park 8pm Moyle Rovers V Cahir or St Mary’s (E.T.).
