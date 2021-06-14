Rare County Tipperary hurling final success for Fr Sheehy's makes it all the sweeter



Saturday, June 12 saw the long awaited Covid-delayed 2020 u14D County Hurling Final take place in Dundrum. Thanks to the Tipperary County Board and both clubs for making it haappen.

In the final Fr Sheehy’s were up against North Tipperary side Kilruane MacDonaghs.

Dan Burke got the first score on the board for Fr Sheehy’s in the opening minute with a lovely point after running clear. Kilruane equalised after five minutes. It was a great tussle between both teams for the next five minutes as the game settled down and Dara Walsh fired over two quick points in the 10th minute to put us back in front.

The game took off to another level after 16 minutes when Dara Walsh scored two fantastic goals in the space of a minute. He then fired over the next two points and Fr. Sheehy's led by eight points after 20 minutes 2-5 to 0-3.

Kilruane showed their mettle and determination by responding with three great goals in the space of two minutes even after allowing for some great saves by Harry Byrne.

The game had now been turned on it’s head and Kilruane led by a point at half time 3-4 to 2-6.

Our management made the bold decision to move Dan Burke who was flying in the forwards back to defence to marshal Kilruane’s dangerous forward and he did a great job.

Dara Walsh got his hat-trick of goals after 30 minutes to put Fr. Sheehy’s into the lead again.

Ryan Breidy at centre-back and Dara English at midfield came into their own and won a lot of battles to keep the ball away from Kilruane's dangerous forwards. They both topped off their performances with two great points from play. John Burke got the game’s last point in injury time.

This final was a very even battle all the way and the final score was not a reflection of Kilruane's performance who were always threatening.

It was a fantastic performance from the boys who brought a long awaited county title back to the parish. Hopefully they will inspire the youngsters coming behind them to train and practice even more.

Final score Fr. Sheehy’s 3-13 Kilruane McDonaghs 3-5

Team: Harry Byrne, Conor English, Jack Sullivan, Cian McHugh, Ryan Breidy (0-1), Padraig Hickey, Dara English (0-1), John Burke (0-1), Fionn Leonard, Daniel Burke (0-1), Kian Coffey, Dara Walsh captain (3-9), Adam Sullivan, Cillian Browne, Sean Sullivan

Management : Liam Walsh, Declan English, Michael Leonard, Donie Burke.