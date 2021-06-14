Injury blow for Tipperary hurlers as Niall O'Meara is ruled out of championship opener

Tipperary hurler Niall O'Meara has been sidelined following an operation to remove his appendix
Tipperary hurler Niall O'Meara will miss the start of the Munster championship following an operation to remove his appendix.
Speaking after Sunday's national league game against Waterford, Tipp manager Liam Sheedy confirmed that the Kilruane MacDonaghs player had his appendix removed during the week and would be unavailable for the championship semi-final against either Waterford or Clare on July 4.
"He will be probably three or four weeks in recovery," Liam Sheedy stated.
O'Meara joins Patrick Bonner Maher on the injured list. The Lorrha player has been ruled out for the entirety of the inter-county season with an achilles tendon injury.
However despite their five-points defeat, the Tipp manager also said that avoiding injuries against Waterford "was one of the most important outcomes" from the game.
"Cathal (Barrett) got a bang on the thumb but it's nothing," he added.
