Mid Tipperary GAA news

CM Signs Cahill Cup
We had two preliminary games last Wednesay that offiaclly got the senior hurling year in Mid- Tipperary underway. Two very different outcomes as Moycarkey Borris easily booked their place in the quarter finals. It was a lot closer for Thurles Sarsfields who had a goal to spare over Clonakenny. This Wednesday four venues will host the quarter-finals another match players will be chomping at the bit to play.
Mid Junior Hurling Leagues
Sign On Templemore Division 1
Plenty of goals helped Thurles Sarsfields to a comfortable win over Loughmore Casltleiney. While Holycross Ballycahill needed a goal to just edge out Moycarkwey Borris. JK Brackens also picked up two points due to Drom Inch not fielding on the night. This week Holycross Ballycahill host Sarsfields, Moycarkey Borris travel to Templemore with Loughmore Castleiney hosting Drom Inch.
Doran Oil Division 2
Wins here for Boherlahan Dualla & Upperchurch Drombane over Clonakenny & Gortnahoe Glengoole respectively. The Sash men hitting twenty-five points will be happy while Upperchurch needed to play at full tilt to the final whistle to get the points. The winning teams face each other this weekend while Moyne Templetouhy get their first outing at home to Gortnahoe Glengoole.
Templetouhy Bus & Cab Hire Division 3
In Group one both town teams had good starts at home with Thurles Geals defeating Loughmore Castleiney and Thurles Sarsfields beating Killea. This weekend Killea will host Gaels while Sara travel to Castleiney.
In group two Moycarkey Borris had too much for Holycross Ballycahill, joining them with a win are Knock who bested JK Brackens in Templemore. This weekend Knock heads to Holycross with Moycarkey on the road to Templemore.
Match Day
Reminder that all games are ticket only entry. Tickets can be bought on line with links available on social media and from club secretaries.
Results
CM Signs Cahill Cup Prelim
Loughmore Castleiney 0.17 – 4.28 Moycarkey Borris
Clonakenny 1.22 – 2.22 Thurles Sarsfields
Sign On Templemore Division 1
Thurles Sarsfields 5.24 – 2.20 Loughmore Castleiney
Doran Oil Division 2
Boherlahan Dualla 0.25 – 1.10 Clonakenny
Upperchurch Drombane 1.20 – 2.15 Gortnahoe Glengoole
Templetouhy Bus & Cab Hire Division 3
Group 1
Thurles Gaels 3.18 - .0.10 Loughmore Castleiney
Thurles Sarsfields 2.16 – 0.10 Killea
Group 2
Moycarkey Borris 4.18 – 0.10 Holycross Ballycahill
Knock 3.11 – 1.14 JK Brackens
Fixtures:
CM Signs Cahill Cup Quarter Finals
Gortnahoe-Glengoole v Upperchurch-Drombane in Gortnahoe at 7:30pm Referee: Joe Leahy
Thurles Sarsfields v Holycross/Ballycahill in Toor Killinan at 8pm Referee: Tom Loughnane
Druim agus Inch v JK Brackens in The Ragg 8pm Referee: Kevin Jordan
Moycarkey-Borris v Thurles Sarsfields in Littleton at 8pm Referee: Tom Mc Grath
Sign On Templemore Division 1
Doran Oil Division 2
Templetouhy Bus & Cab Hire Division 3
