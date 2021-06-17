Welcome windfall of €1,000 for Killenaule club in Tipperary in GAA's National Club Draw

The Killenaule club won €1,000 in the GAA's National Club Draw.

A total of €1,464,670 was raised by clubs around the country through the draw.

GAA president, Larry McCarthy, presided over the eighth annual GAA National Club draw, which took place in Croke Park.

All of the money raised by clubs through the selling of tickets is retained by the clubs, with the list of prizes provided by Ard Chomhairle.

The draw was independently observed by Brian Cormack, Audit and Assurance Director, Mazars.