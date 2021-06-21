Arravale Rovers back in the junior hurling final after tight win over Toomevara
The 2020 competition is still being played out
Arravale Rovers 2-16
Toomevara 1-18
Beaten finalists in 2019, Arravale Rovers are hoping for a speedy reversal of fortunes as they qualified for the 2020 county junior hurling A final, (delayed by Covid restrictions) thanks to an injury time pointed free by former county minor Johnny Ryan leaving Toomevara to rue what might have been for a fourth consecutive year.
Having won the North title for four years in a row, Toome’s disappointment afterwards that the elusive county crown still eludes them was understandable, and they could well have earned a draw but for some shooting lapses, but on balance, Arravale Rovers were the better side and this win over quality opposition sets them up for the final.
It was a fine contest that could have gone either way but Rovers posed the greater goal threat and their two strikes in two minutes in the first quarter from Darragh Crowe and Mikey O'Dwyer proved decisive as Arravle battled their way to victory and a place in the final.
See this weeks Tipperary Star for full report.
Teams and Scorers:
Arravale R.vs: Thomas Gleeson; Cian Ryan, Shane Leahy, Ger O Dwyer; Roger O Connor, Darren Lowry, Niall Fitzgerald; Matthew Moroney 0-1, Tommy Lowry; Conal Donovan 0-1, Johnny Ryan 0-4, Donough Leahy 0-1; Mikey O Dwyer 1-1, Darragh Crowe 1-0, Niall Sharpe 0-5; Subs – Ger Halligan 0-2 for T Lowry; Johnny Lowry for O Connor; Cormac Maher 0-1 for Crowe;
Toomevara: Rory Brislane; Colin Hall, Seamus O Farrell, Cathal Kennedy; Niall O Farrell, Kieran Flaherty, Jack Ryan; Aidan Cahill, Conor O Farrell 1-2; Conor Delaney 0-1, Shane Nolan 0-3, Sean Flaherty 0-2; Pairic Shanahan, Paddy Grace 0-9, Michael Delaney 0-1; Subs – Mark Grace for Hall; Eoin Grace for M Delaney; Conor Grace for P Shanahan; Jim Shanahan for S Flaherty;
Referee: John Dooley, Thurles Gaels
