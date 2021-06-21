Check out all your GAA results in Tipperary from the last week

Hurleys

Reporter:

Noel Dundon

Email:

nd@tipperarystar.ie

GAA results for Tipperary are available right here

Mon, 14 Jun,
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 1 (A)
Borris-Ileigh 0-22 Kilruane MacDonaghs 4-10
South/West U17AFL Group A
Killenaule 2-13 Cappawhite Gaels 1-8
Clonmel Commercials 7-8 Knockmealdown Gaels 6-7
South/West U17AFL Group B
Kilsheelan-Kilcash 3-7 Rockwell/Rosegreen 3-6
Clonmel Óg 1-10 Moyle Rovers 3-3
South/west U17BFL Group A
Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 6-13 Clonoulty/Rossmore 2-7
Grangemockler Ballyneale 2-9 Fethard 1-9
South/West U17BFL Group B
Golden-Kilfeacle 8-12 Ardfinnan 0-3
St Patrick's 2-9 Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill 1-2


Tue, 15 Jun,
Senior Football League 2021
Ardfinnan 0-12 Cahir 1-6
Ballyporeen 2-10 Moyle Rovers 0-12
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 1 (A)
Toomevara 3-19 Loughmore-Castleiney 0-16
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League Group 3 (A)
Silvermines 1-16 Clonakenny 2-13
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 4 (A)
Cappawhite 5-18 Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 1-17


Wed, 16 Jun,
CM SIGNS Mid Tipperary Cahill Cup 2021
Drom-Inch 1-27 JK Brackens 0-20
Gortnahoe-Glengoole 2-18 Upperchurch-Drombane 0-19

Thurles Sarsfields 1-18 Moycarkey-Borris 1-17
Senior Football League 2021
Killenaule 2-12 Kilsheelan-Kilcash 3-4
South Tipperary Junior B Hurling 2020 Championship
Carrick Swan 3-16 Clerihan 1-19
Cahir 1-19 Moyle Rovers 3-12


Thu, 17 Jun,
CM SIGNS Mid Tipperary Cahill Cup 2021
Thurles Sarsfields 0-28 Holycross/Ballycahill 1-18


Fri, 18 Jun,
Doran Oil Mid Tipperary Junior Hurling League Div 2
Gortnahoe-Glengoole 0-21 Moyne/Templetuohy 1-10
Upperchurch-Drombane 3-27 Boherlahan Dualla 3-15
Sign On Templemore Mid Tipperary Junior Hurling League Div 1
Loughmore-Castleiney 3-24 Drom-Inch 2-18
Templetuohy Bus and Cab Hire Mid Tipperary Junior Hurling League Division 3 G2
Holycross/Ballycahill 2-15 Knock 3-11
North Tipp Junior B Hurling Group 2
Borrisokane 1-19 Knockshegowna 1-7


Sat, 19 Jun,
Sign On Templemore Mid Tipperary Junior Hurling League Div 1
JK Brackens 2-19 Moycarkey-Borris 1-22
Holycross/Ballycahill 1-23 Thurles Sarsfields 2-19
South Tipperary Junior A Championship 2020
Grangemockler Ballyneale 1-12 Carrick Swan 0-11
Templetuohy Bus and Cab Hire Mid Tipperary Junior Hurling League Division 3 G1
Thurles Gaels 1-16 Killea 2-10
"FBD Insurance" County Junior (A) Hurling Championship
Arravale Rovers 2-16 Toomevara 1-18
West Tipperary Junior 'B' Hurling Group 2
Cashel King Cormacs 4-16 Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 0-15
West Tipperary Junior 'B' Football
Rosegreen 2-11 Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill 0-12
North Tipp Junior A Football 2020
Ballina 2-9 Portroe 0-8
North Tipp Junior A Hurling Group 2
Nenagh Éire Óg 0-24 Kilruane MacDonaghs 2-12
North Tipp Junior B Hurling Group 2
Moneygall 3-14 Kildangan 0-11
North Tipp Junior B Hurling Group 3
Burgess 1-15 Templederry Kenyons 1-13


Sun, 20 Jun,
Senior Football League 2021
Moyle Rovers W/O Kilsheelan-Kilcash -
Templetuohy Bus and Cab Hire Mid Tipperary Junior Hurling League Division 3 G1
Thurles Sarsfields 4-21 Loughmore-Castleiney 0-16
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 2 (B)
Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill 1-16 Carrick Swan 0-10
Mullinahone 5-18 Holycross/Ballycahill 2-21
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 4 (A)
Ballingarry W/O Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams -
FBD Insurance - County Football League - Group 1 (B)
Moyle Rovers W/O Kilsheelan-Kilcash -
FBD Insurance - County Football League - Group 1 (C)
Ballyporeen 4-6 Cahir 1-10
Aherlow 1-15 Rockwell Rovers 1-6
FBD Insurance - County Football League - Group 2 (A)
Clonmel Óg 2-14 Golden-Kilfeacle 2-6
FBD Insurance - County Football League - Group 2 (B)
Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun 2-13 Grangemockler Ballyneale 0-14
North Tipp Junior A Hurling Group 1
Roscrea 2-14 Borris-Ileigh 1-14

North Tipp Junior B Hurling Group 1
Nenagh Éire Óg 1-18 Lorrha-Dorrha 1-11
North Tipp Junior B Hurling Group 3
Portroe W/O Toomevara -

