Surviving the drop was very important for Tipp intermediate camogie team
The side overcame Dublin last weekend to maintain their status in the intermediate grade
Tipperary 1-14
Dublin 0-10.
Tipperary retained their Division 2 status after a solid win in Banagher last weekend and the victory represents a very significant boost to the code in the county.
With the seniors having come so close to making it to the league final, only to be sucker punched by champions Kilkenny at the very death, it was important that the intermediates maintained their status, which they did with a very solid showing against Dublin.
Tipperary were slow to start with Dublin taking a 0-4 to 0-2 lead at the 1st water break. Tipperary upped the tempo until halftime considerably and led Dublin by 9 points to 5 at halftime, with Jenny Grace landing two 45s and Dee Dunne and Jill Anne Quirke (twice) scoring from play before the halftime whistle.
A Claire Hogan point just after halftime stretched Tipperary’s lead. It was a Courtney Ryan goal midway through the second half that sealed this result. Wishing midfielder Alison Connolly a speedy recovery after receiving a serious knee injury.
Tipp Scorers: Jenny Grace 0-06 (3f, 2 45s) Clare Hogan 0-3, Courtney Ryan 1-0, Dee Dunne 0-2, Jillanne Quirke 0-2, Emily Morrissey 0-1.
Tipperary Team: Sara Quigley, Niamh Long, Cristina Brennan, Mags Quigley, Gemma Fox, Emma Carey, Courtney Ryan, Alison Connolly, Claire Hogan, Jenny Grace, Jill Anne Quirke, Leah Heffernan, Nicola Loughnane, Deirdre Dunne . Subs Used: Rosanna O Donnell, Ciara Cummins, Ciara Dwan, Emily Morrissey, Mary Flaherty.
