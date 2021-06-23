Check out all your GAA fixtures for Tipperary

Divisional and county fixtures aplenty between now and next week

See when your club team are playing in the extensive list of divisional and county fixtures listed below for the next few days. 

CM SIGNS Mid Tipperary Cahill Cup 2021
Tue, 22 Jun, Venue: The Ragg, (Semi-Final), Drom-Inch V Thurles Sarsfields 19:30, Ref: John Butler
Wed, 23 Jun, Venue: Toor Killinan, (Semi-Final), Thurles Sarsfields V Gortnahoe-Glengoole 19:30, Ref: Seamus Delaney

Doran Oil Mid Tipperary Junior Hurling League Div 2
Tue, 22 Jun, Venue: Gortnahoe, (Round 3), Gortnahoe-Glengoole V Boherlahan Dualla 20:00, Ref: Kevin Jordan
Mon, 28 Jun, Venue: Clonakenny, (Round 3), Clonakenny V Moyne/Templetuohy 20:00, Ref: Seamus Delaney

Sign On Templemore Mid Tipperary Junior Hurling League Div 1
Fri, 25 Jun, Venue: Templemore, (Round 3), Loughmore-Castleiney V JK Brackens 19:30, Ref: Martin Ryan (Murty)
Fri, 25 Jun, Venue: The Ragg, (Round 3), Drom-Inch V Holycross/Ballycahill 20:00, Ref: Seamus Delaney
Fri, 25 Jun, Venue: Toor Killinan, (Round 3), Thurles Sarsfields V Moycarkey-Borris 20:00, Ref: Seamus Delaney

Senior Football League 2021
Tue, 22 Jun, Venue: Killenaule, (Round 3), Killenaule V Ardfinnan 19:30, Ref: Philip Keane
Wed, 23 Jun, Venue: Ardfinnan, (Round 3), Cahir V Clonmel Commercials 19:30, Ref: Sean Lonergan
Tue, 29 Jun, Venue: Monroe, (Round 4), Ardfinnan V Moyle Rovers 20:00, Ref: Brian Tyrell

West Tipp Division 1 JBHL
Tue, 22 Jun, Venue: Clonoulty, (rd 1), Clonoulty/Rossmore V Rosegreen 19:45, Ref: Fergal Horgan
Tue, 22 Jun, Venue: Emly, (rd 1), Emly V Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill 19:45, Ref: Paul Carew

West Tipp Division 2 JBHL
Tue, 22 Jun, Venue: Pairc Ciocaim Dundrum, (rd 1), Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Sean Treacys 19:45, Ref: Andrew Purcell

Templetuohy Bus and Cab Hire Mid Tipperary Junior Hurling League Division 3 G1
Sat, 26 Jun, Venue: Castleiney, (Round 3), Loughmore-Castleiney V Killea 19:30, Ref: Michael Heffernan
Sun, 27 Jun, Venue: Outside Field Thurles, (Round 3), Thurles Sarsfields V Thurles Gaels 18:30, Ref: John Butler

Templetuohy Bus and Cab Hire Mid Tipperary Junior Hurling League Division 3 G2
Sat, 26 Jun, Venue: Littleton, (Round 3), Moycarkey-Borris V Knock 19:30, Ref: Joe Leahy
Sun, 27 Jun, Venue: Templemore, (Round 3), JK Brackens V Holycross/Ballycahill 19:00, Ref: P J Nolan

West Tipperary Intermediate Football
Wed, 23 Jun, Venue: Leahy Park Cashel, (Final), Clonoulty/Rossmore V Rockwell Rovers 20:00, Ref: David Grogan

"FBD Insurance" County Junior (A) Hurling Championship
Sat, 26 Jun, Venue: Clonmel Sportsfield, (Semi Final), Holycross/Ballycahill V Grangemockler Ballyneale 18:30, Ref: Gerry Treacy

"FBD Insurance" County Junior (B) Hurling Championship
Sat, 26 Jun, Venue: Leahy Park Cashel, (Semi Final), Gortnahoe-Glengoole V Cahir 14:30, Ref: David Ryan
Sat, 26 Jun, Venue: The Ragg, (Semi Final), Silvermines V Cashel King Cormacs 19:00, Ref: John Lillis

"FBD Insurance" County U/21 (A) Football Championship
Sat, 26 Jun, Venue: TBC, (Final), Arravale Rovers V Grangemockler Ballyneale 14:30, Ref: Tom Loughnane

"FBD Insurance" County U/21 (B) Football Championship
Sat, 26 Jun, Venue: Dolla, (Final), Ballina V Upperchurch-Drombane 14:30, Ref: David Grogan

FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 1 (A)
Sun, 27 Jun, Venue: Cloughjordan, (Round 2), Kilruane MacDonaghs V Loughmore-Castleiney 12:00, Ref: John Cleary
Sun, 27 Jun, Venue: Saint Michaels Park Toomevara, (Round 2), Toomevara V Borris-Ileigh 12:00, Ref: Alan Tierney

FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 1 (B)
Sun, 27 Jun, Venue: MacDonagh Park , (Round 2), Nenagh Éire Óg V JK Brackens 12:00, Ref: Philip Kelly
Sun, 27 Jun, Venue: Outside Field Thurles, (Round 2), Thurles Sarsfields V Roscrea 12:00, Ref: Seamus Delaney

FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 2 (A)
Sun, 27 Jun, Venue: The Ragg, (Round 2), Drom-Inch V Kildangan 11:00, Ref: Kevin Jordan
Sun, 27 Jun, Venue: Clonoulty, (Round 2), Clonoulty/Rossmore V Upperchurch-Drombane 12:00, Ref: John Dooley

FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 2 (B)
Sun, 27 Jun, Venue: Annacarty, (Round 3), Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill V Moycarkey-Borris 12:00, Ref: John Mc Cormack
Sun, 27 Jun, Venue: Mullinahone, (Round 3), Mullinahone V Carrick Swan 12:00, Ref: Noel Cosgrave

FBD Insurance - County Hurling League Group 3 (A)
Sun, 27 Jun, Venue: Kilcommon, (Round 2), Sean Treacys V Clonakenny 12:00, Ref: Phil Ryan
Sun, 27 Jun, Venue: Dolla, (Round 2), Silvermines V Newport 12:00, Ref: John Butler

FBD Insurance - County Hurling League Group 3 (B)
Fri, 25 Jun, Venue: Killenaule, (Round 2), Killenaule V Gortnahoe-Glengoole 20:00, Ref: Paddy Ivors
Sun, 27 Jun, Venue: Leahy Park Cashel, (Round 2), Cashel King Cormacs V St Mary's 12:00, Ref: Michael Kennedy

FBD Insurance - County Hurling League Group 3 (C)
Sun, 27 Jun, Venue: Ballina, (Round 2), Ballina V Lorrha-Dorrha 12:00, Ref: Peter Carroll
Sun, 27 Jun, Venue: Portroe, (Round 2), Portroe V Templederry Kenyons 12:00, Ref: Kieran Delaney

FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 4 (A)
Wed, 23 Jun, Venue: Kilsheelan, (Round 2), Kilsheelan-Kilcash V Carrick Davins 19:30, Ref: Paddy Ivors
Sun, 27 Jun, Venue: O Sullivan Park Ballingarry, (Round 3), Ballingarry V Cappawhite 12:00, Ref: Paul Guinan
Sun, 27 Jun, Venue: Davin Park, Carrick, (Round 3), Carrick Davins V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 12:00, Ref: Sean Lonergan

FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 4 (B)
Sun, 27 Jun, Venue: Monroe, (Round 2), Moyle Rovers V Golden-Kilfeacle 12:00, Ref: Tom Loughnane
Sun, 27 Jun, Venue: Sean Treacy Park, (Round 2), Arravale Rovers V Ballybacon/Grange 12:00, Ref: Paddy Russell

FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 4 (C)
Fri, 25 Jun, Venue: The Ragg, (Round 2), Drom-Inch V Ballinahinch 19:30, Ref: Patrick Murray
Fri, 25 Jun, Venue: Moneygall, (Round 2), Moneygall V Clonoulty/Rossmore 20:00, Ref: Shane Hodgins

FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 4 (D)
Thu, 24 Jun, Venue: Ballinderry, (Round 2), Shannon Rovers V Moyne/Templetuohy 19:30, Ref: Ger Fitzpatrick
Sat, 26 Jun, Venue: Boherlahan GAA Club, (Round 2), Boherlahan Dualla V Borrisokane 19:45, Ref: Conor Doyle

South/West U17AFL Group A
Mon, 28 Jun, Venue: Killenaule, (4), Killenaule V Arravale Rovers 19:45, Ref: TBC
Mon, 28 Jun, Venue: Cappawhite, (4), Cappawhite Gaels V Clonmel Commercials 19:45, Ref: Donie Horan

South/West U17AFL Group B
Mon, 28 Jun, Venue: rosegreen , (4), Rockwell/Rosegreen V Moyle Rovers 19:45, Ref: Padraig Skeffington

South/west U17BFL Group A
Mon, 28 Jun, Venue: Bansha, (4), Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 19:45, Ref: Michael Duffy
Mon, 28 Jun, Venue: Clonoulty, (4), Clonoulty/Rossmore V Fethard 19:45, Ref: Tom Dawson

South/West U17BFL Group B
Mon, 28 Jun, Venue: Cloneen, (4), St Patrick's V Golden-Kilfeacle 19:45, Ref: TBC
Mon, 28 Jun, Venue: Kilcommon, (4), Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill V Ballingarry 19:45, Ref: James Lees

North Tipp Junior C Hurling 2020
Sun, 27 Jun, Venue: Kilcolman, ( Final), Ballinahinch V Nenagh Éire Óg 18:00, Ref: Peter Carroll

North Tipp Junior A Hurling League
Wed, 23 Jun, Venue: Roscrea, (Round 2), Roscrea V Kilruane MacDonaghs 20:00, Ref: Kieran Delaney
Sat, 26 Jun, Venue: MacDonagh Park , (Round 2), Nenagh Éire Óg V Toomevara 19:30, Ref: Patrick Murray

North Tipp Junior B Hurling Group 1
Wed, 23 Jun, Venue: Ballina, (Round 2), Ballina V Nenagh Éire Óg 19:30, Ref: Shane Hodgins

North Tipp Junior B Hurling Group 2
Fri, 25 Jun, Venue: Puckane, (Round 2), Kildangan V Borrisokane 19:30, Ref: Christy Mc Loughlin
Sat, 26 Jun, Venue: Ballingarry (North), (Round 2), Knockshegowna V Moneygall 19:00, Ref: Ger Morris

North Tipp Junior B Hurling Group 3
Sat, 26 Jun, Venue: Templederry, (Round 2), Templederry Kenyons V Portroe 19:00, Ref: Pat O Mahony
Sun, 27 Jun, Venue: Saint Michaels Park Toomevara, (Round 2), Toomevara V Burgess 16:00, Ref: Brendan Ryan

