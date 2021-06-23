Mid Tipperary Bord na n-Óg news

By Mark Dunne PRO



U11 Go Games:

Last weekend saw the commencement of our U11 Go Games programme. Boys and girls throughout the division took to the field in the first round of hurling games. A superb weekend of games took place with full credit due to all the clubs for their hospitality to their visiting teams. Next weekend sees the first round of football games take place and we wish all the teams the very best of luck! Make sure to check out our social media for some pictures of the various games!



Young Whistlers:

Last weekend saw our new Young Whistlers take to the field for their first games. A huge thanks to all our referees who done a stellar job and can be very proud of their first days with the whistle. A huge thanks to all the coaches, kids and spectators who showed these young whistlers the respect that they deserve. We wish them all the best in their football games next weekend.



The Loughmore Castleiney u11 team which was in action last weekend in the u11 league

U7/U9:

Our various U7/U9 teams have been busy playing each other over the last couple of weekends. It’s super to see the fields of the division full of hurlers and footballers of the future. Thanks to Andy Ryan for coordinating these fixtures.



U13/U15/U17:

Matches continue this week for our other age grades. Full list of fixtures and results is available to view on the Tipperary GAA website or on the boards social media accounts.



Divisional U14:

Our divisional U14 teams are back on the field as of late. The board thanks all the clubs for making their fields available for their training sessions and we wish them all the best.



